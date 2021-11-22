CARTHAGE CHRISTMAS PARADE, EVENTS SUNDAY

The annual Carthage Christmas Parade is Sunday (November 28). The parade is held each year the first Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday and sponsored by the Carthage Lions Club. This year the parade will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. Also, a Hometown Christmas will be held which includes events leading up to and after the parade. Several stores will be open Sunday afternoon. Most events will be taking place at the courthouse.

The annual lighting of the county Christmas tree is planned at the courthouse. The tree will be lit around 5:30 p.m. by County Mayor Jeff Mason. Santa will visit with children at the courthouse after the parade. At 2 p.m., The Spot Kids and Don Kannapel will perform. At 3 p.m., the Nesbitt Family will perform, At 4:15 p.m., Amanda Crawford will perform. (Events are subject to change.) The Gordonsville Christmas Parade is set for 5 p.m., December 4. The parade is generally held each year, the Saturday following the Carthage Christmas Parade.