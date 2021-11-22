Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/25/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Helen Joann Gregory Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Helen Joann Gregory, Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of November, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of November, 2021. Signed Jennifer Wright, Personal Representative Marcia G. Tisdale, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 11-18-2t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: GENEVA F. GENTRY, DECEASED JACKY CARVER, JR., PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2550 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on November 5, 2021, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 4th day of December, 2021, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 114 Walton Avenue, Carthage, and described as follows: MAP: 54H Group: H PARCEL: 008.00 LYING AND BEING in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEING known as Lot Numbers 59, 60, 61, 62, 24, 25, 26, and 27 in Block D of Eastland Heights Subdivision, a plat of which is of record in Deed Book 55, Page 81, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Geneva Farris Gentry by Warranty Deed from Danny W. Williams and Irene Gentry, dated February 9, 1985, of record in Deed Book 105, Page 71, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Geneva Farris Gentry, an unmarried person and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died January 7, 2021 testate in Wilson County, Tennessee with Will of record in Will Book S, Pages 766-770, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. INCLUDED in the above description but SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED from this conveyance is the following tract or parcel of land conveyed to Smith County Memorial Gardens, Inc. by Warranty Deed from Geneva Farris Gentry, dated October 8, 1993, of record in Record Book 5, Page 491, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at a pin in the northeast corner of said lot, Ridgewood Cemetery, Smith County Memorial Gardens, and running in a southerly direction 128 feet to an iron pin at the corner, Smith County Memorial Gardens, Ellis, and Gentry; thence west 100 feet along Gentry property line to an iron pin at the corner of Christian and Gentry property line; thence North 122.32 feet along Christian property line to an iron pin at Ridgewood Cemetery; thence east 100 feet along Ridgewood Cemetery line to the BEGINNING. Sale will be made for cash. This 5th day of November, 2021. Jamie D. Winkler Attorney for Estate of Geneva Gentry Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 11-11-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sammy D. Kelly Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sammy D. Kelly, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of November, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of November, 2021. Signed Nicky Kelly, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 11-25-2t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: ALFRED LEE LAWLESS, DECEASED MONICA D. HAMMERS, CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE TERRY WAYNE LAWLESS, CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2455 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on October 15, 2021, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 11th day of December, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 10 Creekwood Drive, Carthage, and described as follows: MAP: 52D Group: A PARCEL: 002.00 LYING AND BEING in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEING Lot Number Two (2) of Lock 7 Country Estates, a plat of which is of record in Plat Book 2, Page 55, Cabinet A, Slide 44, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Alfred Lawless by Warranty Deed from Charles Hays and Jaqueline Slagle, dated October 5, 2017, of record in Record Book 327, Page 136, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Alfred Lawless a/k/a Alfred Lee Lawless, an unmarried person and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died October 14, 2020 testate in Davidson County, Tennessee and devised said property to Terry Wayne Lawless and Monica Dawn Hammers by Will of record in Will Book S, Pages 523-531, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 12th day of November, 2021. Jamie D. Winkler Attorney for Estate of Alfred Lee Lawless Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 11-18-3t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80002-4268-04, etc. CONTRACT NO.: CNV187 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/7/2022.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Carthage City Hall The meeting is open to the public. All interested citizens are welcome to attend. 11-25-21(1t) Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage

I, Cynthia Becker, have this 2016 TRA/REM 714 PT with this VIN#5HABE1420HN056194 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-265-8736. 11-25-21(1t)

I, Larry True III, have this 1999 Ford Mustang with this VIN#1FAFP4048XF147213 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-499-8429. 11-18-21(2t)

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, December 6th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 11-25-21(2t)