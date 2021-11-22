Obit – Mrs. Allie Frances Harville Farley

Mrs. Allie Frances Harville Farley, age 82, of Chestnut Mound, TN passed away Saturday November 20, 2021 at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, TN.

Mrs. Farley was born on May 26, 1939 in Chestnut Mound Community of Smith County, a daughter of the late Finley Deal Harville and Linnie Shoemake Harville. She was married to William High Farley in 1961 and he preceded her in death in August 1998. She was also preceded in death by a brother: Roy Harville and a sister and brother-in-law: Joyce and Leon Barnes. Mrs. Farley was saved at an early age and was Missionary Baptist in Belief. She worked at the Carthage Shirt Factory and Lebanon Woolen Mill and was a homemaker.

Mrs. Farley is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Martha Farley (Anthony) Nesbitt of Chestnut Mound, TN, granddaughter: Betsy (Austin) Kannapel of Chestnut Mound, TN , two great-granddaughters: Anna Belle Kannapel and Emma Roxanne Kannapel.

Mrs. Farley is at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Farley.

Bass of Carthage