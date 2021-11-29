Obit – Juanita Frances Smith Dyer

Juanita Frances Smith Dyer was born into this world on February 8, 1938, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to the late Charles Benton Smith and Roma Tennessee Haley Smith. She departed this life for her Heavenly Reward on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the age of eighty-three years, nine months, and sixteen days. Juanita married Maburn Earl Dyer on December 24, 1952. They were blessed with three children and almost fifty-seven years together before Maburn’s passing on March 26, 2009.

Along with her parents and dear husband, Juanita was also preceded in death by two of her children; Son, Benton Earl Dyer; and Daughter, Dee Ann Givens; and Son-in-law, Mike Willis. The Good Lord saved Juanita’s sweet soul in July of 1949 and she was a long-time member of Days Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church. Juanita’s husband Maburn served as Sheriff of Macon County from1966 until 1972. She was by his side serving as jailer, bookkeeper, dispatcher, and cook, plus raising a family. Juanita and Maburn were also instrumental in starting the Macon County Ambulance Service.

She was the manager for the Trustees office while Maburn served as Macon County Trustee for twelve years. Juanita ending her working career with Citizens Bank here in Lafayette. She worked as a Bank Teller. Juanita retired in 2008 at the age of seventy. In her spare time, Juanita enjoyed reading, coloring, and cross stitching. She loved Genealogy and was a member of the Macon County Historical Society. Juanita also loved her family immensely. They were her world, and she was theirs! Juanita will be greatly missed but our loss is truly Heaven’s gain. She is survived by; Daughter, Janis Marie Willis; Son-in-law, Howell Givens and wife, Kim; Daughter-in-law, Donna Burris and husband, Steve; Grandchildren, Erica Blair and husband, Tracy, Ashley Dyer Kirby, Cayce Givens and wife, India, Cody Givens, Logan Dyer, and Nathan Dyer; Great-grandchildren, Cortney Burris, Kurt Hesson, Roger Kirby, Mahaley Shoulders, Jarrett Kirby, Torrie Blair, Jordan Rogers, Bentleigh Blair,

and Ridge Givens; Sisters, Linda Swindle and Judy Presley. Funeral services for Ms. Juanita Frances Smith Dyer were conducted on Sunday, November 28, 2021, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Danny Holland, Elder Dean Dyer, and Elder Kenny Hesson officiating. Interment followed in The Macon County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were; Steve Burris, Joe Blair, Kurt Hesson, Jason Kirby, Dayton McCormick, and Eric Binion. Honorary Pallbearers were; Scott Day, Joe Corso, Randy Farley, Tony Sanders, Leslie Cook, and Jimmy Dallas.