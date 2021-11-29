Obit – Mrs. Carolyn Sue Peach

Mrs. Carolyn Sue Peach, age 68, of Hiwassee, TN, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021

Mrs. Peach was born September 14, 1953 in Fostoria, OH, a daughter of Earl Kinney and Lois Jean Kinney. She was preceded in death by daughter Amanda Westphal. She married Roger Peach.

She always took joy in loving on her babies.

Mrs. Peach is survived by husband; Roger Peach of Hiwassee, TN. Children; Angela (Michael) Rogers of Lebanon, TN, K.J. Westphal of Hiwassee, TN, and Mary Saleh of Lebanon, TN. Parents; Lois and Earl Kinney of Muskegan, MI. Grandchildren; Megan (David) Stiltner of Massilon, OH, Nicholas (Kristina) Carr of Chestnut Mound, TN, Cassie (Dakota) Pittman of Dalton, GA, Skylar Rogers of Lebanon, TN, Mikaela Rogers of Lebanon, TN, Dallas Rogers of Lebanon, TN, Brodie Westphal of Carthage, TN, Gavin Westphal of Lebanon, TN, and Maleya Lewis of Lebanon, TN. Great grandchildren; Graysen, Addisen, Cael, Cohen, Savvy Stiltner, Coleman and Hazel Carr, and Jaxon Liddle and Rylee Hall. Several brother and sisters also survive.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Peach are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 2PM with Bro. Bobby Peoples officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 12PM until service time at 2PM.

Bass of Carthage