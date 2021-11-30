Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/02/21

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: ALFRED LEE LAWLESS, DECEASED MONICA D. HAMMERS, CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE TERRY WAYNE LAWLESS, CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2455 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on October 15, 2021, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 11th day of December, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 10 Creekwood Drive, Carthage, and described as follows: MAP: 52D Group: A PARCEL: 002.00 LYING AND BEING in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEING Lot Number Two (2) of Lock 7 Country Estates, a plat of which is of record in Plat Book 2, Page 55, Cabinet A, Slide 44, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Alfred Lawless by Warranty Deed from Charles Hays and Jaqueline Slagle, dated October 5, 2017, of record in Record Book 327, Page 136, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Alfred Lawless a/k/a Alfred Lee Lawless, an unmarried person and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died October 14, 2020 testate in Davidson County, Tennessee and devised said property to Terry Wayne Lawless and Monica Dawn Hammers by Will of record in Will Book S, Pages 523-531, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 12th day of November, 2021. Jamie D. Winkler Attorney for Estate of Alfred Lee Lawless Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 11-18-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF William C. Floyd Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of William C. Floyd, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of November, 2021. Signed Sabra Floyd Hodge, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 12-3-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sammy D. Kelly Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sammy D. Kelly, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of November, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of November, 2021. Signed Nicky Kelly, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 11-25-2t

Bid Notice Smith County Solid Waste is taking bids on 60 x 60 area rock excavation and fi xing stormwater ditch at New Middleton convenience site for more information contact Solid Waste Director at 615-281-0118. Sealed bids may be mailed to Smith County Landfi ll 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. Please mark on envelope “Excavation Bid”. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. 12-02-21(1t)

Public Notice The Town of Gordonsville will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, December 13, 2021; 5:45 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing is to solicit public comment on Ordinance 2021-09-13: Establishing/ Updating speed limits and Ordinance 2021-11-08: Town of Gordonsville Personnel Policy (Revised). All interested citizens are invited to attend. John Potts, Mayor 12-02-21(1t)

Public Notice The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a variance request in the R-1 Low Density Residential District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request, under Article VI, Section 4 D 1. of the ordinance, is to allow a variance in the setback requirements for the construction of a swimming pool on property at 123 Marshall Avenue. The application for this request, submitted by John Potts, is on fi le at Gordonsville City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing or call the city recorder at (615) 683-8282 concerning this request. John Potts, Mayor 12-02-21(1t)

I, William Bates, have this 1997 Nissan with this VIN#1N6SD11S0VC373612 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-319-1144 or 4761 Gladdice Hey, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145 or 412 Grant Hwy, Gordonsville, TN 38563. 12-02-21(2t)

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson for this Grand Jury is David Bass. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, December 6th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 11-25-21(2t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80002-4268-04, etc. CONTRACT NO.: CNV187 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/7/2022.