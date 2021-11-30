OVER 40 INDICTMENTS ISSUED-GRAND JURY SPECIAL SESSION

The county’s grand jury met in special session on Monday (November 22) and returned some 48 indictments. It’s the second time since August the grand jury has met in special session. During the two special sessions (the first one held in September and a second last week) 159 indictments have been handed down. In September, 111 indictments were returned. In the latest special session, of the 40 non-sealed indictments as many as 26 involved drug related charges. Several of the individuals indicted on drug related charges face multiple charges.

Eight indictments remained sealed on Tuesday (November 23). Meanwhile, the special session held in September was one of the largest (if not the largest) number of indictments returned during a single session of the grand jury. Of 87 non-sealed indictments, 57 involved drug related offenses. There were 24 sealed indictments during that session. Most of the 24 sealed indictments involved drug related offenses and were related to the Fifteenth Judicial District Task Force and sheriff’s department’s Operation OctoberFest, an undercover drug operation.

Combined, the two special called meetings of the grand jury have resulted in approximately 100 indictments involving drug related offenses since September. The most prevalent drugs were methamphetamine and prescription medications. Other indictments included various offenses.

Indictments from last week include:

Dana Nicole Smith, 44, Lebanon, failure to appear.

Christopher M. Campbell, 23, Carthage, speeding, driving with license revoked, reckless endangerment, evading arrest.

Kendric Gregory Williams, 26, Antioch, theft of property between 10,000 and $60,000, theft under $1,000, possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, resisting arrest.

