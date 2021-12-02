Obit – Mrs. Edna Anderson Stafford

Mrs. Edna Anderson Stafford, age 74 of the Bradford Hill Community, died Wednesday morning, December 1 at Gallatin Health Care. She is survived by: granddaughter and caregiver, Casey Logan Anderson Bahrman and husband Matthew of Gallatin.

Mrs. Stafford is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon at 1:00 PM. Eld. Anthony Dixon will officiate. Brenda Allison will present the eulogy. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Jackie Gross, Matt Bahrman, Jay Slatton, Kyle Oakley, Kain Kotoucek, Casey Bahrman.

Visitation will begin on Thursday at noon until 5:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

