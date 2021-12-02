Obit – Ms. Geraldean Murphy Young

Ms. Geraldean Murphy Young, age 60 of Carthage, TN, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Ms. Young was born October 16, 1961 in Livingston, TN, a daughter of the late Arthur D. Murphy and Darlene Wilson Murphy. She was also preceded in death by Daughter; Amanda Darlene Murphy, Brother; Glenn Murphy, and Half-Sister; Marsha Murphy Houston. She loved her granddaughter dearly. Ms. Young also enjoyed going to family gatherings and making memories with everyone together. She loved being outside gardening and her cats.

Ms. Young is survived by Children; Darlene Fay (Shane Fann) Young of Elmwood, TN, and Frank A. Young of Carthage, TN. Granddaughter; Zeeva Fann. Step-Children; Suzanne (Tim) Bellar of Chestnut Mound, TN, and Kevin (Cynthia) Young of Chestnut Mound, TN. Step-grandchildren; Adam Young and Sarah Young. Siblings; Ricky (Lois) Murphy of Gordonsville, TN, Judy Darlene Murphy of Carthage, TN, and Mary Ann (Joey) Hobby of Hartsville, TN. Half Brother; D.M. (Terry) Murphy of Crossville, TN. Sister-in-Law; Kathy Murphy of Carthage, TN.

Graveside Services and Interment for Ms. Young are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1PM at the Gordonsville Cemetery with Mary Hobby delivering the eulogy.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 10AM until departure for the cemetery at 12:45PM.

The family requests memorials be made to assist with the funeral expenses.

