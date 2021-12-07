Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/09/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Freeman Virgus Overstreet Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Freeman Virgus Overstreet, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of November, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of December, 2021. Signed Selena Clemons, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 12-9-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF William C. Floyd Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of William C. Floyd, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of November, 2021. Signed Sabra Floyd Hodge, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 12-3-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert Ray Mungle Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of November, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Robert Ray Mungle, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of November, 2021. Signed Tracy Maynard, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 12-9-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Orr Contracting, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98200-4259-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU716 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/21/2022.

I, Ilinda Becker, have this 2016 TRA/REM 714 PT with this VIN#5HABE1420HN056194 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-265-8736. 12-09-21(2t)

I, Jeffrey Edmonds, have this 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with this VIN#3GCEC14X86G271774 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-512-4264. 12-09-21(1t)

Bid Notice Smith County Solid Waste is taking bids on 60 x 60 area rock excavation and fi xing stormwater ditch at New Middleton convenience site for more information contact Solid Waste Director at 615-281-0118. The bids will be opened on December 15th at 10:00 A.M. in the conference room at the Turner Building. Sealed bids may be mailed to Smith County Landfi ll 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. Please mark on envelope “Excavation Bid”. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. 12-09-21(1t)

INVITATION TO BID TENNESSEE CENTRAL ECONOMIC AUTHORITY PURCHASE, REMOVAL AND RELOCATION OF EXISTING BUILDING This project consists of the removal and relocation of an existing 75’ x 30’ wood frame structure located at 580 Industrial Park Drive, in Hartsville, Trousdale County, Tennessee. The contractor may provide pricing on either Bid A or Bid B. The proposed work includes the following: Bid A: For Bid A, the existing 75’ x 30’ wood frame structure shall be removed and relocated. Bid A will include removal of all materials, demolition, and all other work incidental to completing the removal and relocation as shown on the plans and included in the specifications, including the restoration of the area underneath and around the site form which the building is removed. Bid B: For Bid B, the existing structure shall be demolished, and property disposed of in a properly licensed disposal facility or landfill. Demolition and disposal shall also include restoration of the area underneath and around the site. The bid shall include all materials, labor, equipment and all other items necessary to complete the work. If Prospective Bidders would like to inspect the building, you must contact the engineer’s office to schedule an appointment. Each Bidder shall note that any request for interpretation regarding the plans, specifications or other bidding documents shall be received by 4:00 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021. Sealed bids will be received by the Project Engineer (Warren and Associates Engineering) 109 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. All bids must be made out on the Bid Form found in the Contract Documents. The instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, Specifications, and other bidding instruments may be examined at the following locations: Tennessee Central Economic Authority Warren and Associates Engineering 702 McMurry Blvd., East 109 Pennsylvania Avenue Hartsville, TN 37074 Lebanon, TN 37087 Copies of the bidding instruments may be obtained at the Engineer’s Office in Lebanon, Tennessee. Questions concerning the plans or bidding documents should be directed to the attention of Jerry B. Warren, P.E. of Warren and Associates, telephone: 615-444-2996, Fax: 615-444-2961, or email jbwarren@warrenandassociates.net No bid security is required for this project. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after bid opening. As required by Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated. Bidders must be Licensed Contractors if the value of the work is $25,000 or more. In accordance with Tennessee Codes Annotated 62-6-119, no bid will be opened unless the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid provides the following information: the Contractor’s license number, the date of the license’s expiration, and a quotation of that part of his classification applying to the bid. In the case of joint ventures, this information must be provided by each party submitting the bid. The successful Bidder must agree to fully complete the project within 120 consecutive calendar days from and including the day of issuance of the Notice to Proceed from the Tennessee Central Economic Authority. The Tennessee Central Economic Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in bids, to evaluate bids and to accept any bid which, in the Owner’s opinion, may be in the best interest of the Owner. No contract is given or implied to the successful Bidder until the project is fully funded and a written contract is offered by the Tennessee Central Economic Authority and signed by all parties. 12-09-21(1t)

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 12-09-21(1t)

I, William Bates, have this 1997 Nissan with this VIN#1N6SD11S0VC373612 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-319-1144 or 4761 Gladdice Hey, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145 or 412 Grant Hwy, Gordonsville, TN 38563. 12-02-21(2t)