Obit – Ms. Frances Glosser

Ms. Frances Glosser, age 70 of Gladdice, died Wednesday morning, December 8, at Smith County Health Care. She is survived by: brother, Hollis Lee Mullinax and wife Lucille of South Carthage; nephew, Jimmy Mullinax and wife Deeanna of Tanglewood; great-nephews, Josh Mullinax and wife Whitney and their children, Carson, Cam and Hazel; great-niece, Breeanna Lomax and husband Joshua and their daughter Adalynn of Ardmore, Alabama.

Graveside services will be conducted on Friday morning, December 10 at 11:00 AM at Gene Butler Cemetery in Gladdice. Eld. Anthony Dixon will officiate. Serving as pallbearers are: Ronnie Ray, Wayne Burton, Stan Agee, Jimmy Mullinax, Joshua Lomax.

Visitation on Friday only from 9:00 AM until leaving for the cemetery at 10:15 AM

Sanderson Funeral Home