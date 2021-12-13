Obit – Mr. Fred Walker Grisham

Mr. Fred Walker Grisham, age 84 of Sullivans Bend, died Monday morning, December 13 at his home. He is survived by: sons, Timothy Dwain Grisham of Carthage, Paul Grisham and wife Ginny of Maggart, Ricky Wayne Grisham of Sullivans Bend; sister-in-law, Darlene Shoulders and husband Larry of Monoville, Wynema Dickens of Mt. Juliet; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Grisham is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jim Norton will officiate. Interment in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Sullivans Bend. Serving as pallbearers are: David Elrod, Robin Grisham, Timmy Grisham, Jeffrey Sircy, Phillip Hudson, Nathan Grisham.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

