Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/16/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Freeman Virgus Overstreet Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Freeman Virgus Overstreet, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of November, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of December, 2021. Signed Selena Clemons, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 12-9-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert Ray Mungle Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of November, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Robert Ray Mungle, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of November, 2021. Signed Tracy Maynard, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 12-9-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Orr Contracting, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98200-4259-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU716 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/21/2022.

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF 25 UTILITY DISTRICT Due to the New Years holiday our regular meeting will be held on January 6, 2022 at 6:00pm 12-16-21(2t)

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF 25 UTILITY DISTRICT Due to a rate increase from our water supplier, effective with the January 10th, 2022 reading our rates will be: 0-1500 gallons (minimum bill)………………..$27.31 + tax Remainder………………………….$10.70 per thousand + tax 12-16-21(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE Comes now Jeff Mason, Smith County Mayor, pursuant to the provisions of TCA § 5-5- 111(a)(2), and hereby provides notice to the public of the need to fi ll the vacancy the offi ce of Smith County Road Superintendent. The seat held by Road Superintendent Michael Kemp became vacant by his resignation as of 11/18/2021. Interested residents of Smith County have an opportunity to make application for consideration provided that all persons interested must be qualifi ed to fi ll the vacancy. Applicants must meet the general qualifi cations for all elected offi cials (TCA 8-18-101) as well as Road Superintendent specifi c qualifi cations in accordance with TCA 54-7-104. These additional specifi c qualifi cations are as follows: Interested persons must submit an application to be certifi ed that they meet the required qualifi cations by the Tennessee Highway Offi cials Certifi cation Board. Applications may be obtained from the Tennessee Secretary of State website or the Smith County Mayor’s offi ce. All applications must be sent directly to the Tennessee Highway Offi cials Certifi cation Board and postmarked no later than January 4, 2022. In order for a name to be considered, that person must have received certifi cation and must receive a nomination by a member of the Smith County Commission. All persons nominated must be present at the meeting of the Smith County Commission or submit a signed statement indicating that the nominee is willing to serve in the position if appointed. After applications sent to the Tennessee Highway Offi cials Certifi cation Board have been processed, and a list of certifi ed applicants has been received by Smith County, the appointment will be made by the Smith County Commission in February at the regularly scheduled meeting. Jeff Mason, Smith County Mayor 12/07/2021 1. A high school education or an equivalent degree recognized by the Tennessee State Board of Education (such as a GED), and 2. At least one of the following: (a) Be a graduate of an accredited school of engineering, with at least two (2) years of experience in highway construction or maintenance; (b) Be licensed to practice engineering in Tennessee; or (c) Have had at least four (4) years’ experience in a supervisory capacity in highway construction or maintenance; or a combination of education and experience equivalent to (a) or (b), as evidenced by affi davits fi led with the board. 12-16-21(2t)

LEGAL NOTICE The Smith County Board of Education – School Nutrition Program invites qualifi ed bidders a bid on a Hobart commercial dishwasher. Please contact the School Nutrition Offi ce for further information at 615- 735-2321 or come by the offi ce at 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN. Bid opening will take place at 2:00 p.m. on January 6, 2022. “This institution is an equal opportunity provider.” 12-16-21(1t)

I, Ilinda Becker, have this 2016 TRA/REM 714 PT with this VIN#5HABE1420HN056194 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-265-8736. 12-09-21(2t)