Obit – Mr. David Gentry

Mr. David Gentry, age 77, of Club Springs, TN, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Mr. Gentry was born March 10, 1944 in the Stewart’s Bend Community of Smith County, TN, a son of the late Louis Solon Gentry and Reba Kathleen Petty Gentry. David was also preceded in death by daughter; Candice Gentry and Special Friend; Sue Short.

Mr. Gentry was a 1962 graduate of Gordonsville High School. After school, David began working at Bonnell Aluminum, where he worked in Tool and Die for over 35 years until his retirement. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.

Mr. Gentry is survived by Three Children; Rusty (Tina) Gentry of South Carthage, TN, Angie (Joey) Winfree of Riddleton, TN, and Matt (Tara) Gentry of Club Springs, TN. Five grandchildren; Destin (Sarah) Gentry, Benjamin (Tori) Gentry, Emma Winfree, Bryson Gentry, and Brady Gentry. Four great-grandchildren; Cayden Gentry, Carson Gentry, Corbin Gentry, and Camden Gentry. Siblings; Joyce (Bobby) Bennett of St. Mary, TN, and Ronnie Gentry of Club Springs, TN. Mother of his children; Betty Croslin of Chestnut Mound, TN. Best friend and dog; Tubz.

Funeral Services for Mr. Gentry are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2PM with Bro. Tim Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 3PM until 8PM and on Sunday after 10AM until service time at 2PM.

The Family requests memorial be made to the New Macedonia Cemetery Mowing Fund.

Bass of Gordonsville