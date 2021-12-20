Obit – Mr. Christopher “Chris” Boyd Bush

Mr. Christopher “Chris” Boyd Bush, age 44 passed away on December 7, 2021 in Lancaster, Ohio.

Chris was born April 19, 1977 in Carthage, TN. He graduated from Gordonsville High School in 1995. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force and completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. He was then stationed at Yokota Air Base in Japan. Chris served in the United States Air Force from 1995 until 1999.

Chris was a member of the First Baptist Church, Gordonsville, where on April 10, 1989 he gave his life to the Lord and was baptized on April 30, 1989.

Christopher is survived by his mother; Cindy (Franky) Law of Gordonsville, TN, Johnny (Sherry) Bush of Lebanon, TN. Two Sisters; Jennifer (Mark) Stephens of Lebanon, TN, and Amanda (Dave) Silcox of Carthage, TN.

Chris will be cremated in Lancaster, Ohio and brought home to Gordonsville, TN.

Bass Funeral Home