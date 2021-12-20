Obit – Mrs. Sarah Bennett Clinton

Mrs. Sarah Bennett Clinton, age 75 of McMinnville, TN, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Mrs. Clinton was born February 10, 1946 in Eagleville, TN, a daughter of the late Granville Underwood and Virginia Cummings. She was also preceded in death by Husbands; Odell Bennett on June 25, 1994 and Arnold Clinton on August 23, 2019.

Sarah worked for Vanderbilt Medical Records for numerous years and later retired from Park View Hospital, now Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Mrs. Clinton is survived by Son; Troy (Norma) Bennett of McMinnville, TN. Four Sisters; Mary Edwards of Kentucky, Sherry Murphy of Hartsville, TN, Cynthia (Jim) Hatfield of Portland, TN, and Susan (Gary Douglas) Bennett of Spring Hill, TN. Grandchildren; Cole Bennett, Cody Bennett, Justin Bennett, Austin Bennett, and Dustin Bennett. Great-grandchildren; Madi, Amara, Kinleigh, and Cody Bennett, Jr.

The family will hold memorial services at a later date.

Bass Funeral Home