Obit – Mr. Dale Austin

Mr. Dale Austin, age 59 of Chestnut Mound, died Tuesday morning, December 21 at his home. He is survived by: wife of 36 years, Gail Huff Austin; mother, Maggie Lou Austin; 3 children, Cayla Austin Judd of Baxter, John Austin and wife Molly of South Carthage, Tyler Austin of Livingston; 2 sisters, Gail Reece and husband Danny of Chestnut Mound, Renia Vaden and husband Donnie of Chestnut Mound; 5 grandchildren, McKenzie Judd, Hayden Judd, Ethan Judd, Kaylena Austin, S. J. Austin; great-grandson, Maddox Perez.

Mr. Austin is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where his service will be conducted on Thursday morning, December 23 at 11:00 AM. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Interment in the Chestnut Mound Methodist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Terry White, Jimmy Cowan, David Austin, Allen Huff, Michael Huff, Buck Edmonds.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Sanderson of Carthage