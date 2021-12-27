Obit – Mr. Paul Jackson

Mr. Paul Jackson, age 75, of Flat Rock, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Mr. Jackson was born January 9, 1946 in Baxter, TN, a son of the late Horace Jackson and Euraleen Whitehead Jackson. He was also preceded in death by Siblings; Reba Shoemake, Joyce Rittenberry, Euell Jackson, Joyce Bogle, Mildred Allen, Ruby Phillips, Helen Leazenby, and Evelyn Down, and by daughter of his companion; Stephanie Blackburne.

Mr. Jackson is survived by Children: Paul Jackson (Korene) of ID., Susie Winter (Shorty) of IN., David Jackson (Tammy) of MT. Bobbie Hinkle (Ron) of IN. Grandchildren: Crystal Hanson, Joshua Callaway, Kati Jackson, Samantha Jackson, Ben Jackson, Taylor Hinkle, Daven Jackson, Davin Jackson, Lindsey Jackson. Companion; Margaret Jo Davis of Flat Rock, TN. Her Children; David Ray Davis of Flat Rock, TN, and Andrew Blackburne of Flat Rock, TN. Her grandchildren; Travious Blackburne, Stephanie Davis, Ryder Davis, Shea Davis, and Anna Blackburne.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mr. Jackson are scheduled to be conducted at the New Macedonia Cemetery in Pea Ridge, TN, on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 1PM with Bro. Mike Bennett officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 11AM until departure for the cemetery at 12:30PM.

