NEW DOLLAR GENERAL STORE CONSTRUCTION

Construction on a new Dollar General Store is well underway in the Elmwood community. Provided there are no major delays because of weather or supply chain disruption, company officials anticipate the store opening in “early 2022”.

Once open, it will mark the fifth Dollar Store in the county. The new store will be located at 410 Cookeville Highway/Highway 70. A more exact location is the intersection of Marks Lane which is just west of the former B&B Restaurant and the intersection of Highway 70 with Horseshoe Bend Road.

Site excavation for the new store began this past fall. Construction of the building has taken place for a few weeks now. “The store will employ approximately 6-10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store,” company officials say.

