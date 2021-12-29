Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/30/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bobby Joe Yates Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Bobby Joe Yates, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of November, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of December, 2021. Signed Dvonne Davis, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 12-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Dennis Delancey Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Dennis Delancey, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of December, 2021. Signed Brenda Bunker, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 12-30-2t

________________________

Bid Notice Smith County Solid Waste is now accepting sealed bids on phase one of a 60 x 60 area for rock excavation and construction of a stormwater ditch at the New Middleton convenience site. The site will remain open to the public during phase 1 of the project. All precautions to not damage new pavement must be performed during phase 1. Any damage caused to pavement will be the responsibility of successful bidder to repair to Smith County Solid Waste satisfaction. All rock that is excavated at phase one site must be hauled to landfi ll for stockpiling for use at Smith County Landfi ll. Phase two consists of taking a large amount of big rock stockpiled from previous project and sizing rock down into a smaller size suitable for construction of roadbeds at Smith County Landfi ll. Bids can be for Phase one, phase two or combined into one large bid. Work may be done on phase one and two separately or simultaneously at the successful bidders wish. To schedule a visit to the sites or questions before bidding please contact Johnny Lee at Smith County Landfi ll at 615- 735-1941. The bid opening will be held on January 5th, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the conference room at the Turner Building. 122 Turner High Cr. Carthage, TN 37030. Sealed bids may be submitted by dropping off at or mailing to the above address. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. 12-30-21(1t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, January 6th, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Carthage City Hall The meeting is open to the public. All interested citizens are welcome to attend. 12-30-21(1t) Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage

________________________

I, Guy Drake, have this 1964 Chevrolet Malibu with this VIN#45837H116755 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-9725. 12-30-21(2t)

________________________

Public Notice The Smith County Election Commission will meet January 6, 2022, at 5:00 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN in the back conference room for the purpose of locking ballot boxes, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 12-30-21(1t)