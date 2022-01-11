Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/13/22

Greenbelt Available to Property Owners Beginning January 3rd, Smith County property owners can sign up for Greenbelt. The Agricultural, Forest and Open Land Act of 1976, known as the Greenbelt Law, allows certain land to be taxed on its value based on its present use instead of its market value. There are three types of land which may qualify for greenbelt classification: agricultural (farm), forest and open space land. Most of the property classified under greenbelt is agricultural land, which requires 15 acres to qualify. Farm property must produce an average annual farm income of $1,500. This may include, (farm rent or federal farm support payments). Property may also qualify if you or your parents or spouse have farmed the property for at least 25 years. State law requires the assessor to make sure that only qualified properties benefit from greenbelt. Property owners wishing to qualify their land for greenbelt must apply at the Assessor of Property’s office beginning January 4, 2022 through March 1, 2022. If you have questions please call your Property Assessor at 735-1750 or come by the office at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 106, Carthage, Tenn. 37030. 1-13-1t

I, Janet Anderson, have this 2007 Mercury Mariner with this VIN#4MZYU81197KJ09143 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-0811. 1-06-22(2t)

Public Notice The South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission will have a special called meeting on Monday January 31, 2022 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of reviewing the following items: The special called meeting will begin immediately following the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting which begins at 5 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] Kenneth Nixon Chairman South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission The request to rezone 0.37 acres of property located on Old Lebanon Road (further described as Map 53, Group C, Parcel 002.00) from R-1 (Low Density Residential) to R-2 (High Density Residential). The request is being made by Michael Woodard. 01-13-22(1t)

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 01-13-22(1t)

Public Notice The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will have two (2) public hearings scheduled for Monday, January 31, 2022 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the following: The public hearings will begin at 5:00 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] Kenneth Nixon Chairman South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission A request for a fi fteen (15) foot front setback variance for properties located at 192 and 194 Hunter Lane (Josh Kirby Request). And A request for a 13,000 square foot lot size density variance to establish sixteen (16) multi-family units at 140 Main Street South. The current lot size will only allow for ten (10) units. (Ricky Dixon Request) 01-13-22(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a special exception request in the C-1 Limited Commercial District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request, under Article VI, Section 3 C of the ordinance, is to allow the expansion of an existing mobile home park at 147 East Main Street. This expansion allows the addition of two more single-wide mobile homes on vacant lots. The application for this request, submitted by Michael Roberts, is on fi le at Gordonsville City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing or call the city recorder at (615) 683-8282 concerning this request. John Potts, Mayor 01-13-22(1t)

The Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. The meeting is open to the public. Public Notice Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 01-13-22(1t)

The Carthage Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. The meeting is open to the public. Public Notice Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 01-13-22(1t)