Obit – Elizabeth Ann Vance Emison

Elizabeth Ann Vance Emison, age 50 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Elizabeth was born January 18, 1971 in Guadalajara, Mexico a daughter of Margaret Woodard Vance and the late James Exum Vance. She was a 1989 graduate of Gordonsville High School. Elizabeth worked for Meharry Medical for several years. She was saved by the grace of God and was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Ms. Emison is survived by three sons; Peyton (Makayla Easterwood) Blair of Smithville, TN, Jamos Paul (Brianna) Blair of Gordonsville, TN, and Caleb Allen Emison of Murfreesboro, TN. Five grandchildren; Brian Wright, Izabella Grace Blair, Piper Allison Blair, Penelope Lynette Blair, and Gunnar Easterwood. Siblings; Yvonne (Roger) Grisham of Gordonsville, TN, Sam (Priscilla) Vance of Smyrna, TN, and Mark (Lisa) Vance of Woodbury, TN. Mother; Margaret Woodard Vance of Gordonsville, TN. Significant other; Damon “Dee” Ward.

Funeral Services for Ms. Emison are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 1PM with Bro. David Manning and Bro. Matt Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 3PM until 8PM and on Wednesday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

The family requests memorials be made to assist with funeral expenses.

Bass of Gordonsville