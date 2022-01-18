Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/20/22

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Sammy Collins and Marguerite Collins executed a Deed of Trust to GreenBank, Lender and Kenneth Clark Hood, Attorney, Trustee(s), which was dated December 6, 2007, and recorded on December 14, 2007, in Book 183, at Page 704, subsequently modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded April 26, 2013 in Book 261, Page 702, subsequently modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded May 29, 2018 in Book 339, Page 28 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, First Horizon Bank, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on February 24, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Lying and being in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: LOT #1: BEGINNING at the old Ale Gibbs corner and running East to M.L. Overstreet corner; thence 135 ft. south with M.L. Overstreet line to Read Wooten Company’s line; thence West 76 ft. with the Read Wooten Co. line to the Ale Gibbs line; thence north 116 ft. to the BEGINNING comer. LOT #2: BEGINNING on the southwest comer of this lot and the southeast corner of the old Ale Gibbs lot, on a corner post and runs northward 37 ft. with the fence to a small elm, Overstreet corner; thence eastward 94 ft. with Overstreet line to the Ballenger corner; thence southward 28 ft. with Ballenger line to the corner; thence westward 95 ft. to the BEGINNING. The last line is to be on a straight course with south boundary on the old Ale Gibbs and Baker line. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Sammy Alfred Collins by Deed from Linda Boyd and Billy Wilson Collins dated February 18, 1985, of record in Deed Book 105, Page 104, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sammy Alfred Collins created an Estate by the Entirety with his wife, Joyce Collins by Deed to Create an Estate by the Entirety dated May 14, 1990, of record in Deed Book 119, Page 134 Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Joyce Ann Preston (formerly Collins) conveyed her interest in said property to Sammy Alfred Collins by Quit Claim Deed dated September 27, 1994, of record in Deed Book 133, Page 26, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. MAP NO.: 054P PARCEL NO.: 005.00 GROUP NO.: B Parcel ID Number: 054P-B-005.00 Address/Description: 114 Ballenger Ln, Carthage, TN 37030 Current Owner(s): THE ESTATE OF SAMMY ALFRED COLLINS Other Interested Party(ies): MARINER FINANCE, LLC FKA REGENCY FINANCE COMPANY The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 20-03448 FC01 1-20-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 2, 2018, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded March 6, 2018, in Book No. 334, at Page 522, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Joe H Lott, conveying certain property therein described to Scott R. Valby as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on March 3, 2022 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: LYING AND BEING in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: TRACT #2: BEGINNING at an iron pin (N) in the South margin of the New Middleton Highway, same being the northwest corner of this tract and the northeast corner of the Grieves property; thence with line of said margin N 86º 08’ 41” E 150.00’ to an iron pin (N) in said margin; thence with a new line, severing the lands of McKinney, S 03º 51’ 19” E 150.00’ to an iron pin (N), same being the southeast corner of this tract; thence with a new line, severing the lands of McKinney, S 86º 08’ 42” W 151.00’ to an iron pin (N), same being the southwest corner of this tract and a line of the Grieves property; thence with the line of Grieves N 03º 28’ 31” W 150.00’ to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.52 acres, more or less, and being shown as Tract #2 of a survey by Steven Michael Holland, Tennessee Number 2337, dated June 9, 2004. TRACT #3: BEGINNING at an iron pin (N) in the south margin of the New Middleton Highway, same being a corner to Tract 2 of the McKinney property (0.52 acres as per survey of same date); thence east with said margin N 86º 08’ 41” E 375.44’ to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a delta angle of 26º 14’ 46”, a radius of 480.00’, a tangent length of 111.90’, and a chord bearing S 80º 43’ 56” E; thence along said curve an arc length of 219.88’; thence continuing along said margin of said road S W&A No. 350746 2 67º 36’ 32” E 367.37’ to a point, same being a corner to the Dicktown Methodist Church; thence with line of said church S 06º 35’ 48” W 5.22’ to an iron pin (N); thence S 06º 35’ 45” W 115.76’ to an iron pin (N), same being a corner to Dicktown Methodist Church and a line to William & Cynthia Law; thence with the line of Law N 86º 29’ 29” W 115.98’ to a fence in the line of Law; thence N 75º 56’ 04” W 73.08’ to a post; thence N 12º 10’ 05” E 6.66’ to an iron pin (N); thence N 87º 58’ 30” W 48.85’ to a 6” elm tree; thence S 82º 01’ 34” w 39.26’ to an iron pin (N); thence N 87º 01’ 06” W 89.89’ to an iron pin (O), same being the southwest corner of William & Cynthia Law; thence continuing south with the west boundary of Law S 06º 15’ 35” W 209.08’ to an iron pin (N) in the north right-of-way of I-40, also being a corner to Law; thence proceeding west along the north right-of-way of I-40, N 84º 44’ 00” W 659.65’ to an iron pin (N), same being the southeast corner of the Grieves property; thence north with the line of Grieves, N 03º 28’ 313” W 190.64’ to a point; thence N 03º 28’ 33” W 34.91’ to an iron pin (N), same being the southwest corner of the said Tract 2: thence with the southern boundary line of Tract 2, N 86º 08’ 42” E 151.00’ to an iron pin (N), same being the southeast corner of the said Tract 2; thence north with the eastern boundary line of Tract 2, N 03º 51’ 19” W 150.00’ to the point of BEGINNING, containing 7.73 acres, more or less, and being shown as Tract #3 of a survey by Steven Michael Holland, Tennessee Number 2337, dated June 9, 2004. ALSO KNOWN AS: 273 New Middleton Highway, Gordonsville, TN 38563 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: JOE H LOTT ESTATE OF JOE LOTT HEIR(S) OF JOE LOTT The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 350746 DATED January 12, 2022 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., W&A No. 350746 3 Successor Trustee 1-20-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF CAROLYN PRICE Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of January, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Carolyn Price, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of January, 2022. Signed Ashley Phillips, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 1-20-2t

Notice to Bid The Town of Carthage is seeking bids for a computernetwork server, peripherals, and local area network (LAN.) Server: Intel Xeon Processors or Equivalent 2.0 GHz or better 32 GB RAM 256 GB or greater SSD Boot Drive Hard Drives 4 TB of disk space for storage iDRAC Remote Software or equivalent – Enterprise Rack compatible with standard 19” storage rack cabinet Network and Firewall: Windows Server 2019 Standard or better 5-pack of Windows Server 2019/2016 User CALs (Standard or Datacenter) Watchguard Firebox T40-W Firewall or equivalent confi guration Cisco 16 Port GE Cisco Desktop Switch Secondary Storage Backup: iSCSI protocol 4-bay rack mount confi guration With fi ve 10 TB removal hard drives for backup Highspeed 10GbE connection Appropriate Backup Software capable of Enterprise level backups Storage Rack Cabinet: 19”Avl Network Equipment Rack (3) Shelves Three (3) network shelves for the above listed rack Bid must include installation and setup of all network software and equipment. Also, coordinating the installation of Asyst 365 governmental accounting Software and oneyear technical support with option to renew. Bids must be received by 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030 or by email to [email protected] SPECIFICIATIONS

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: WL Markers, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98304-4131-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNV039 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 2/25/2022.