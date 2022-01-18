Obit – Mrs. Glenda Gregory Brashier

Mrs. Glenda Gregory Brashier of South Bend, Indiana died at 4:32 p.m. Eastern Time, Friday afternoon January 14, 2022 at the Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Mrs. Brashier will be transported to the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and should arrive Tuesday evening January 18th.

The Smith County native is the wife of Joe Brashier of South Bend and the daughter of Glenn and Shelby Gregory of Young Branch Road in the Dixon Springs Community.

Also surviving are two sisters, Kathy Gregory Webb and husband David of the Young Branch Community, Debbie Gregory Cassity and husband David of the Defeated Creek Community; three brothers, Sam Gregory and wife Tammy of Hartsville, Dan Gregory and Kim Coggins of Lafayette, David Gregory and wife Frankie of Hartsville.

The complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE