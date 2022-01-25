Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/27/22

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on March 16, 2022, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the front entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Thomas Andrew Eastes and William Kenneth Eastes, Jr., to Anthony R. Steele, as Trustee for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. dated May 10, 2017, and recorded on June 16, 2017, in Book 321, Page 628, Instrument No. 17001703, and modified on September 15, 2017, in Book 326, Page 97, Instrument No. 17002565, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Other interested parties: Wilson Bank & Trust The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: BEING LOCATED IN THE 20TH CIVIL DISTRICT, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE WEST SIDE OF HORSESHOE BEND ROAD, AND BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 61, PAGE 339 AND DEED BOOK 56, PAGE 6, REGISTER`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SEE TAX MAP 45, PARCEL 16, TAX ASSESSOR’S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE WEST MARGIN OF HORSESHOE BEND ROAD, SAME BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF BOBBY F. BROWN; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF BROWN SOUTH 56 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST 29.88 FEET TO A LARGE BODOCK TREE; THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST 22.41 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A FALLEN BODOCK TREE; THENCE SOUTH 28 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 37 SECONDS WEST 42.17 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE NORTH 76 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST 187.50 FEET TO A 20-INCH HICKORY TREE; THENCE WITH LINE OF JERRY CRAIGHEAD NORTH 72 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 18 SECONDS WEST 107.04 FEET TO A METAL POST; THENCE NORTH 67 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 01 SECOND WEST 223.94 FEET TO A 12-INCE MAPLE TREE; THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST 237.02 FEET TO A POST; THENCE NORTH 71 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST 104.95 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 12- INCH HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE WITH LINE OF TRACT #2 OF THE BENNETT ESTATE PROPERTY (5.50 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE) NORTH 73 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 42 SECONDS EAST 800.01 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE WEST MARGIN OF HORSESHOE BEND ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN SOUTH 08 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 41 SECONDS EAST 143.23 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 161.18 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING COUNTERCLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTIONS ANGLE OF 14 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 13 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 557.50 FEET, A TANGENT LEGTH OF 72.01 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 17 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST 142.84 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 143.23 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 5.01 ACRES MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, 37074, DATED APRIL 27, 2004. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED FROM RICKEY ANGEL TO THOMAS ANDREW EASTES AND WILLIAM KENNETH EASTES, JR., DATED JUNE 29, 2015, OF RECORD IN BOOK 292, PAGE 549, REGISTER’S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS: 1. RESERVATION OF ALL OIL, GAS AND MINERAL RIGHTS. 2. DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AS OF RECORD IN RECORD BOOK 107, PAGE 323, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. 3. SUCH MATTERS AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET B, SLIDE 340, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. 4. SUCH MATTERS AS SHOWN ON THE SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARRUAN DATED APRIL 27, 2004. Included herewith a 2017 CMH Manufactured mobile home The Breeze II model number 34SSP28764AH17 and serial number CAP030904TN-AB. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 393 Horseshoe Bend LN, Elmwood, TN 38560, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 045 016.02 Current owner(s) of Record: Thomas Andrew Eastes and William Kenneth Eastes, Jr., as tenants in common with the right of survivorship This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) [email protected] PLG# 19-018200-3 1-27-3t

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Sammy Collins and Marguerite Collins executed a Deed of Trust to GreenBank, Lender and Kenneth Clark Hood, Attorney, Trustee(s), which was dated December 6, 2007, and recorded on December 14, 2007, in Book 183, at Page 704, subsequently modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded April 26, 2013 in Book 261, Page 702, subsequently modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded May 29, 2018 in Book 339, Page 28 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, First Horizon Bank, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on February 24, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Lying and being in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: LOT #1: BEGINNING at the old Ale Gibbs corner and running East to M.L. Overstreet corner; thence 135 ft. south with M.L. Overstreet line to Read Wooten Company’s line; thence West 76 ft. with the Read Wooten Co. line to the Ale Gibbs line; thence north 116 ft. to the BEGINNING comer. LOT #2: BEGINNING on the southwest comer of this lot and the southeast corner of the old Ale Gibbs lot, on a corner post and runs northward 37 ft. with the fence to a small elm, Overstreet corner; thence eastward 94 ft. with Overstreet line to the Ballenger corner; thence southward 28 ft. with Ballenger line to the corner; thence westward 95 ft. to the BEGINNING. The last line is to be on a straight course with south boundary on the old Ale Gibbs and Baker line. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Sammy Alfred Collins by Deed from Linda Boyd and Billy Wilson Collins dated February 18, 1985, of record in Deed Book 105, Page 104, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sammy Alfred Collins created an Estate by the Entirety with his wife, Joyce Collins by Deed to Create an Estate by the Entirety dated May 14, 1990, of record in Deed Book 119, Page 134 Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Joyce Ann Preston (formerly Collins) conveyed her interest in said property to Sammy Alfred Collins by Quit Claim Deed dated September 27, 1994, of record in Deed Book 133, Page 26, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. MAP NO.: 054P PARCEL NO.: 005.00 GROUP NO.: B Parcel ID Number: 054P-B-005.00 Address/Description: 114 Ballenger Ln, Carthage, TN 37030 Current Owner(s): THE ESTATE OF SAMMY ALFRED COLLINS Other Interested Party(ies): MARINER FINANCE, LLC FKA REGENCY FINANCE COMPANY The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 20-03448 FC01 1-20-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 30, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 2, 2016, in Book No. 309, at Page 85, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Kurt Grater and Kurt Douglas Grater, conveying certain property therein described to Hugh M. Queener as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Pinnacle Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on February 16, 2022 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING located in the 14th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of County House Circle, and being the property of record in Record Book 178, Page 652, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 53, Parcel 20.00, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the south margin of County House Circle, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the northwest corner of James Robert Wisniewski, Jr. (RB 276, PG 464, ROSCT); thence leaving road with line of Wisniewski South 09 degrees 09 minutes 04 seconds West 116.89 feet to an Iron rod at a post; thence with line of Tommy L. Bane (RB 16, PG 234, ROSCT) South 85 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West 211.60 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence North 01 degree 59 minutes 04 seconds East 117.88 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of County House Circle; thence with said margin North 85 degrees 23 minutes 25 seconds East 179.97 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 05 degrees 25 minutes 46 seconds, a radius of 485.00 feet, a tangent length of 23.00 feet, and a chord of North 88 degrees 06 minutes 18 seconds East 45.94 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 45.96 feet to the point of beginning containing 0.584 acres more or less by survey by Jim Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 2053, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated August 18, 2016. ALSO KNOWN AS: 51 County House Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 W&A No. 323799 2 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: KURT GRATER The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 323799 DATED January 19, 2022 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 1-27-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 2, 2018, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded March 6, 2018, in Book No. 334, at Page 522, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Joe H Lott, conveying certain property therein described to Scott R. Valby as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on March 3, 2022 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: LYING AND BEING in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: TRACT #2: BEGINNING at an iron pin (N) in the South margin of the New Middleton Highway, same being the northwest corner of this tract and the northeast corner of the Grieves property; thence with line of said margin N 86º 08’ 41” E 150.00’ to an iron pin (N) in said margin; thence with a new line, severing the lands of McKinney, S 03º 51’ 19” E 150.00’ to an iron pin (N), same being the southeast corner of this tract; thence with a new line, severing the lands of McKinney, S 86º 08’ 42” W 151.00’ to an iron pin (N), same being the southwest corner of this tract and a line of the Grieves property; thence with the line of Grieves N 03º 28’ 31” W 150.00’ to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.52 acres, more or less, and being shown as Tract #2 of a survey by Steven Michael Holland, Tennessee Number 2337, dated June 9, 2004. TRACT #3: BEGINNING at an iron pin (N) in the south margin of the New Middleton Highway, same being a corner to Tract 2 of the McKinney property (0.52 acres as per survey of same date); thence east with said margin N 86º 08’ 41” E 375.44’ to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a delta angle of 26º 14’ 46”, a radius of 480.00’, a tangent length of 111.90’, and a chord bearing S 80º 43’ 56” E; thence along said curve an arc length of 219.88’; thence continuing along said margin of said road S W&A No. 350746 2 67º 36’ 32” E 367.37’ to a point, same being a corner to the Dicktown Methodist Church; thence with line of said church S 06º 35’ 48” W 5.22’ to an iron pin (N); thence S 06º 35’ 45” W 115.76’ to an iron pin (N), same being a corner to Dicktown Methodist Church and a line to William & Cynthia Law; thence with the line of Law N 86º 29’ 29” W 115.98’ to a fence in the line of Law; thence N 75º 56’ 04” W 73.08’ to a post; thence N 12º 10’ 05” E 6.66’ to an iron pin (N); thence N 87º 58’ 30” W 48.85’ to a 6” elm tree; thence S 82º 01’ 34” w 39.26’ to an iron pin (N); thence N 87º 01’ 06” W 89.89’ to an iron pin (O), same being the southwest corner of William & Cynthia Law; thence continuing south with the west boundary of Law S 06º 15’ 35” W 209.08’ to an iron pin (N) in the north right-of-way of I-40, also being a corner to Law; thence proceeding west along the north right-of-way of I-40, N 84º 44’ 00” W 659.65’ to an iron pin (N), same being the southeast corner of the Grieves property; thence north with the line of Grieves, N 03º 28’ 313” W 190.64’ to a point; thence N 03º 28’ 33” W 34.91’ to an iron pin (N), same being the southwest corner of the said Tract 2: thence with the southern boundary line of Tract 2, N 86º 08’ 42” E 151.00’ to an iron pin (N), same being the southeast corner of the said Tract 2; thence north with the eastern boundary line of Tract 2, N 03º 51’ 19” W 150.00’ to the point of BEGINNING, containing 7.73 acres, more or less, and being shown as Tract #3 of a survey by Steven Michael Holland, Tennessee Number 2337, dated June 9, 2004. ALSO KNOWN AS: 273 New Middleton Highway, Gordonsville, TN 38563 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: JOE H LOTT ESTATE OF JOE LOTT HEIR(S) OF JOE LOTT The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 350746 DATED January 12, 2022 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., W&A No. 350746 3 Successor Trustee 1-20-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF ROBERT A. BOWMAN Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Robert A. Bowman, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of June, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of January, 2022. Signed Mona G. Leach, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 1-27-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Wade Phillips Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of January, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Mary Wade Phillips, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of January, 2022. Signed Molly Goolsby, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 1-27-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF CAROLYN PRICE Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of January, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Carolyn Price, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of January, 2022. Signed Ashley Phillips, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 1-20-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF EDDIE DALE SMITH Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Eddie Dale Smith, Deceased, who died on the 21st day of January 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of January 2022. Signed Sandra Vaden, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 1-27-2t

NOTICE CHARLES GENE STEWART The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Charlie and Brayden Smith. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 644-6147, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 22nd day of February, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 1-27-4t

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville is soliciting sealed bids for the installation of a tornado early warning system. The submitted bids should include geographical evaluation, installation, hardware, software, battery backup and initial testing for a system that provides adequate coverage for the Town of Gordonsville. All bids are to be received no later than Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10 a.m.; at which time bids will be opened. Bid specifi cations may be obtained by calling City Hall at 615-683-8282 or visiting us online at www.townofgordonsville.com The Town has the right to reject any and all bids. John Potts, Mayor Town of Gordonsville 63 E. Main Street Gordonsville, TN 38563 01-27-22(1t)

I, Mark Green, have this 2003 Ford Escape with this VIN#1FMYU93193KC42161 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please call 615-566-4900. 1-27-22(2t)

Notice to Bid The Town of Carthage is seeking bids for two (2) speed radar and variable message board with trailers Solar powered Unit at least 42.5” (h) x 31.0” wide x 5.0” (d) Message board rotation Variable Customizable message matrix 12.5” (h) x 24”(w), 512 LEDs At least 18” (h) x 10” (w), 768 LED digits One (1) or two (2) lines of 6.0” (h) Messages up to seven (7) characters per line Full variable message matrix mode 32” (h) x 24.0” (w) 1280 LEDs / LEDs: 1,322 minimum Digits: 768 Amber, 15 degrees, 5 mm, luminous intensity (5,000 – 12,000 mcd/LED) Matrix: 512 Amber, 15 degrees, 5 mm, luminous intensity (5,000 – 12,000 mcd/LED) Speed violator strobe: 42 White, 15 degrees, 5 mm, luminous intensity (18,000 – 28,000 mcd/LED) Optical lenses: 1,322 Ambient light sensors: at least two (2) sensors with Automatic brightness control Bids must be received by 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030 or by email to [email protected] SPECIFICIATIONS

Public Notice The Smith County Election Commission will meet February 3, 2022, at 5:00 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN in the back conference room for the purpose of budgetary planning and approval, appointing poll workers for May 3, 2022 election, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 01-27-21(1t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: WL Markers, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98304-4131-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNV039 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 2/25/2022.

REDISTRICTING NOTICE In accordance with T.C.A. §2-3-105, the Smith County Election Commission is notifying voters of the new 2022 precinct boundary lines which were drawn based on the latest federal census data. Voters whose precincts have changed have already been mailed a new voter registration card. To view a larger map, please visit our website www.smithcountyelection.com. The following is a list of all Smith County precincts and polling locations. District 1- Defeated The Carver Barn 315 Defeated Creek Highway Carthage, TN 37030 District 2- Tanglewood Smith County Motor Co. 211 Dixon Springs Hwy Carthage, TN 37030 District 3 – New Middleton New Middleton Elementary School 402 New Middleton Highway Gordonsville, TN 38563 District 4 – Rock City Union Heights Elementary School 663 Lebanon Highway Carthage, TN 37030 SMITH COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 • PH 615-735-8241 – Fax 615-735-8253 [email protected] • Offi ce Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wesley Rigsby, Chairman • Anne Waggoner, Secretary • Rob Goodrow,• Donnie Dennis • Steve Willbur, Commissioners Yvonne Gibbs, Administrator of Elections District 5 – Gordonsville Gordonsville Civic Center 63 Main Street East Gordonsville, TN 38563 District 6 – Carthage Chamber of Commerce 939 Upper Ferry Road Carthage, TN 37030 District 7 – South Carthage Senior Citizens Building 120 Pauline Gore Way, Suite B Carthage, TN 37030 District 8 – Elmwood Forks River Elementary School 611 Cookeville Hwy Elmwood, TN 38560 Link to map can be found at here.