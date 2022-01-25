NEW CANDIDATES PICK UP ELECTION PAPERS

Qualifying for the May 3 Republican and Democratic primary elections entered its fifth week, last Monday. Qualifying began on December 20 (2021) and continues through noon, February 17. To this point, qualifying has been slowed by a series of holiday and snowy weather conditions.

Individuals who have either picked up qualifying papers or have picked up and filed qualifying papers include:

Trustee— Julie Wright—picked up papers to run in the Republican Primary Election. Filed papers. Ronnie Lankford—picked up papers to run as an Independent.

General Sessions Judge— General Session Judge Branden Bellar (incumbent)—picked up papers to run as an Independent.

County Mayor— Ricky Slack—picked up papers to run in the Republican Primary Election. Jeff Mason (incumbent)—picked up papers to run in the Republican Primary Election. Arthur Shady—picked up papers to run in the Republican Primary Election.

Sheriff— Sheriff Steve Hopper (incumbent)—picked up papers to run in the Republican Primary Election. Filed papers. Scott Moore—picked up papers to run in the Republican Primary Election. Filed papers.

