TWO TO FACE ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES

Two people face animal cruelty charges following an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s department at a home in the New Middleton area.

Kenneth N. Connell, 42, Brush Creek, has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, cruelty to animals and vaccination of animals violation. Suzie Nicole Nevils, 45, Brush Creek, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

According to an offense report filed by sheriff’s department Detective Sergeant Dusty Hailey, 45 dogs were seized and 10 dead animals were located at a residence. Most all dogs which were found alive on the property were described as “showing signs of starvation and malnutrition along with internal parasites”, according to Sgt. Hailey’s report.

The investigation began when sheriff’s department officers went to the Vantrease Road residence to execute a search warrant for “evidence of animal cruelty” and serve an arrest warrant on Connell for animal cruelty, according to Sgt. Hailey’s report. Connell was taken into custody prior to the search, according to the officer’s offense report. Dogs were found to be “without food and water was frozen”, according to Sgt. Hailey’s report.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!