Obit – Jimmie Knight Lancaster

Jimmie Knight Lancaster was born June 11, 1929 to Dimple Knight and Edward Lancaster of the Lancaster community in Smith County, Tennessee. He graduated from Gordonsville High School in 1947. He attended Tennessee Tech on an athletic scholarship where he received “All Conference” honors as a single wing tailback and graduated in 1951 “With Highest Distinction” and a B.S. Degree in Agriculture.

He served as the Agency Manager for the Wilson County Farm Bureau for more than 43 years. During this employment he was a leading performer for the company and accumulated industry educational credentials such as Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant. Though he retired as the Agency Manager in 1995, he continued to be a top performer for the company for several years.

Active in Community affairs, Mr. Lancaster served in leadership roles with the Lebanon Jaycees, Tennessee Tech Alumni Association, Lebanon Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Lebanon Camp of Gideons International, The Peoples Bank, Cumberland University and the Boy Scouts.

He was a recipient of the Jaycees’ Distinguished Service Award, the “Howard Edgerton Award for Community Service”, Tennessee Tech’s “Outstanding Service Award”, the Boy Scouts “Long Rifle”, “Silver Beaver” and “Good Scout” awards, the Rotary Club’s Paul Harris Fellowship Award and Bernie Bass Good Citizenship Award and the Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Membership Award.

He has been honored by Cumberland University with the “Order of the Phoenix” award and an “Honorary Doctorate” Degree. He was a unanimous selection for the Tennessee Insurance Hall of Fame and was also a member of the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

He was a Charter Member and former Sunday School Teacher at Westland United Methodist Church. He married Vondell Green of Pleasant Shade, Tennessee in 1951. He had 5 children and 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother Joe Lancaster, his beloved wife of 67 years, daughter Celia Oldham, infant daughter Sally Jane Lancaster, granddaughter Brittany Lancaster, great grandson John Rob Byrd.

Mr. Lancaster is survived by his daughter Lucy (Ewin) Cowley of Fayetteville, Tennessee, son Jim (Debi) Lancaster of Hamilton, Montana, son John (Penny) Lancaster of Lebanon, Tennessee, and son-in-law Glen Oldham of Fayetteville, Tennessee.

Mr. Lancaster passed away on February 3, 2022 at age 92. The Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at First United Methodist Church (415 W. Main St), Lebanon TN, followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Pallbearers: Knight Lancaster, Sam Lancaster, Gus Hill, Glenn Hammons, Jim Hammons, and Mack Wright. Visitation will be at the church on Monday 4-8 p.m. and on Tuesday 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Wilson Manor. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Contributions in Mr. Lancaster’s name to an organization he dearly loved, Lebanon Camp of Gideon’s International.

