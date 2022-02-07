Obit – Mr. Bruce Huffines

Mr. Bruce Huffines, age 88 of the Smith Bend Community died Saturday, February 5. He is survived by: sister, Katherine Huffines Ashworth of Hendersonville; 17 nieces and nephews.

Mr. Huffines is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville where his service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, February 8 at 3:00 PM. Danny Huffines will officiate. Interment in the Witcher Cemetery in the Bagdad Community.

Serving as pallbearers are: Max Neil, Stan Agee, Craig Murphy, Gary Graham, Scott Hoff, Tim Agee.

Visitation will be on Tuesday only at the Hackett Chapel from 12:00 noon until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Witcher Cemetery.

