Obit – Mr. Chism “Chisy” Smith Jr.

Mr. Chism “Chisy” Smith Jr., age 68, of Gallatin, died Wednesday at the Waters of Gallatin in Sumner County. He is survived by: sister, Charlotte Whittaker of Hendersonville.

Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, February 8 at 1:00 PM at the Ridgewood Cemetery In Carthage. Eld. Stephen Brooks will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation at the Carthage Chapel on Tuesday only from 11:00 AM until leaving for the cemetery at 12:45.

Sanderson of Carthage