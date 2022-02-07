Obit – Mrs. Patricia Faye “Pat” Bogle

Mrs. Patricia Faye “Pat” Bogle, age 76, of White House, TN, and a longtime resident Carthage, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Mrs. Bogle was born March 23, 1945 in Nashville, TN, a daughter of the late Malcom and Alma Cammuse. She married Wayne Bogle, Sr, on December 15, 1987 and he preceded her in death on February 4, 2004. She was also preceded in death by Sisters; Barbara Brown, Betty McCrary, and Dorothy Craig.

Mrs. Bogle retired from Smith County Healthcare after working there for numerous years. Pat loved gardening and working in her flowers. She was a good friend to many and loved her family dearly. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Bogle is survived by Children; Sonya Renee Durham of White House, TN, and Timothy Darrell (Edwina) Huffines of White House, TN. Four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bogle are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 5PM.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 2PM until service time at 5PM.

Bass of Carthage