COMMUNITY ADVOCATE PASSES AWAY

A well-known community advocate and owner of one of the county and state’s most historic homes, Dixonia, passed away. At the age of 94, Faith Young passed away at her beloved Dixonia on Tuesday (February 1) with her family by her side.

Young was known for her commitment to the Dixon Springs community, where Dixonia is located, Smith County, as well as other county, state and national historical preservation projects. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Young graduated from the University of North Carolina, and early on was active in theater, was also a photographer, as well as worked in the television industry.

