Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/10/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Maggie Lou Austin Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of January, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Maggie Lou Austin, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of December, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of January, 2022. Signed Renia Vaden, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-10-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on March 16, 2022, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the front entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Thomas Andrew Eastes and William Kenneth Eastes, Jr., to Anthony R. Steele, as Trustee for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. dated May 10, 2017, and recorded on June 16, 2017, in Book 321, Page 628, Instrument No. 17001703, and modified on September 15, 2017, in Book 326, Page 97, Instrument No. 17002565, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Other interested parties: Wilson Bank & Trust The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: BEING LOCATED IN THE 20TH CIVIL DISTRICT, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE WEST SIDE OF HORSESHOE BEND ROAD, AND BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 61, PAGE 339 AND DEED BOOK 56, PAGE 6, REGISTER`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SEE TAX MAP 45, PARCEL 16, TAX ASSESSOR’S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE WEST MARGIN OF HORSESHOE BEND ROAD, SAME BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF BOBBY F. BROWN; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF BROWN SOUTH 56 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST 29.88 FEET TO A LARGE BODOCK TREE; THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST 22.41 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A FALLEN BODOCK TREE; THENCE SOUTH 28 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 37 SECONDS WEST 42.17 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE NORTH 76 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST 187.50 FEET TO A 20-INCH HICKORY TREE; THENCE WITH LINE OF JERRY CRAIGHEAD NORTH 72 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 18 SECONDS WEST 107.04 FEET TO A METAL POST; THENCE NORTH 67 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 01 SECOND WEST 223.94 FEET TO A 12-INCE MAPLE TREE; THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST 237.02 FEET TO A POST; THENCE NORTH 71 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST 104.95 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 12- INCH HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE WITH LINE OF TRACT #2 OF THE BENNETT ESTATE PROPERTY (5.50 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE) NORTH 73 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 42 SECONDS EAST 800.01 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE WEST MARGIN OF HORSESHOE BEND ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN SOUTH 08 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 41 SECONDS EAST 143.23 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 161.18 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING COUNTERCLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTIONS ANGLE OF 14 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 13 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 557.50 FEET, A TANGENT LEGTH OF 72.01 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 17 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST 142.84 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 143.23 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 5.01 ACRES MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, 37074, DATED APRIL 27, 2004. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED FROM RICKEY ANGEL TO THOMAS ANDREW EASTES AND WILLIAM KENNETH EASTES, JR., DATED JUNE 29, 2015, OF RECORD IN BOOK 292, PAGE 549, REGISTER’S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS: 1. RESERVATION OF ALL OIL, GAS AND MINERAL RIGHTS. 2. DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AS OF RECORD IN RECORD BOOK 107, PAGE 323, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. 3. SUCH MATTERS AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET B, SLIDE 340, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. 4. SUCH MATTERS AS SHOWN ON THE SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARRUAN DATED APRIL 27, 2004. Included herewith a 2017 CMH Manufactured mobile home The Breeze II model number 34SSP28764AH17 and serial number CAP030904TN-AB. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 393 Horseshoe Bend LN, Elmwood, TN 38560, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 045 016.02 Current owner(s) of Record: Thomas Andrew Eastes and William Kenneth Eastes, Jr., as tenants in common with the right of survivorship This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) [email protected] PLG# 19-018200-3 1-27-3t

_________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 30, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 2, 2016, in Book No. 309, at Page 85, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Kurt Grater and Kurt Douglas Grater, conveying certain property therein described to Hugh M. Queener as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Pinnacle Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on February 16, 2022 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING located in the 14th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of County House Circle, and being the property of record in Record Book 178, Page 652, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 53, Parcel 20.00, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the south margin of County House Circle, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the northwest corner of James Robert Wisniewski, Jr. (RB 276, PG 464, ROSCT); thence leaving road with line of Wisniewski South 09 degrees 09 minutes 04 seconds West 116.89 feet to an Iron rod at a post; thence with line of Tommy L. Bane (RB 16, PG 234, ROSCT) South 85 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West 211.60 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence North 01 degree 59 minutes 04 seconds East 117.88 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of County House Circle; thence with said margin North 85 degrees 23 minutes 25 seconds East 179.97 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 05 degrees 25 minutes 46 seconds, a radius of 485.00 feet, a tangent length of 23.00 feet, and a chord of North 88 degrees 06 minutes 18 seconds East 45.94 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 45.96 feet to the point of beginning containing 0.584 acres more or less by survey by Jim Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 2053, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated August 18, 2016. ALSO KNOWN AS: 51 County House Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 W&A No. 323799 2 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: KURT GRATER The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 323799 DATED January 19, 2022 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 1-27-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Kenneth Ray Lackey Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Kenneth Ray Lackey, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of February, 2022. Signed Justin Ray Lackey, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 2-10-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF David Gordon Petty, SR Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of David Gordon Petty, SR, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of February, 2022. Signed Samuel Glen Petty, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-10-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Joel Vanhoose Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Joel Vanhoose, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of February, 2022. Signed Sheila Sommers Vanhoose, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-10-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Lu, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98303-4185-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU304 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fil claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 3/18/2022.

________________________

Request for Proposal The Town of Carthage is seeking proposals for the following “Outdoor Warning System.” The system will, at minimum, consist of one (1) electro-mechanical siren, 360 degrees radiating, non-rotating device. Installation will include the siren head, all mounting hardware, digital control over radio controller, battery cabinet with charger for back up and Class C wood pole. The control point for this siren will consist of a digital encoder system and control station with all necessary antennas and feedlines to produce a complete and working system. Options shall be provided for the following items. A. 360-degree rotating siren in lieu of the non-rotating siren B. Full AC, 220 Volt back up for single siren site. This will operate the siren on utility power if available and resort to battery if utility fails. C. Electronic Siren in lieu of electro-mechanical including voice announcements. • Bidder shall be available for emergency repair on a 2-hour response time. • Bidder shall be factory trained and certifi ed on all products bid. • Bidder shall maintain a complete stock of repair parts for quoted sirens. • Bidder shall have installed and under maintenance contract a minimum of fi ve (5) similar sirens in the mid-state area. • Bidder shall supply a minimum of three (3) references of systems that the bidder has installed and maintained in the mid-state area and have available for inspection. Proposals are due by noon on Friday, February 18, 2022, at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030. For questions, please call (615) 735-1881, ext. 203. Sarah Marie Smith ~ Mayor of Carthage 02-10-22(1t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville will hold a Personnel Workshop on Monday, February 14. 2022; 5:45 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of this workshop is to discuss current and future personnel positions and compensation. All interested citizens are invited to attend. John Potts, Mayor 02-10-22(1t)

________________________

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will be selling Bus 7 a 2002 Bluebird Vison 30 passenger school bus with air and wheelchair lift and a 1996 Ford 350 4×4 automatic Diesel truck with Lift gate on Govdeals.com. The auction will run Feb. 15, 2022- Feb. 25, 2022. 02-10-22(2t)

________________________

I, James Bean, have this 1995 Toyota Camry with this VIN#4T15K12C0SU618751 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-974-5893. 02-03-22(2t)