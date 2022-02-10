Obit – Mr. Alvie Damron

Mr. Alvie Damron, age 68, of Pea Ridge, TN, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Mr. Damron was born January 10, 1954 in Yeager, WV, a son of the late Luther Damron and Pearl Kennedy Damron. He was also preceded in death by eleven siblings and granddaughter; Emma Thompson.

He married Kay Mason on January 25, 1987.

Mr. Damron is survived by Wife; Kay Mason Damron of Pea Ridge, TN. Two children; Melanie (Pete) Williams of Hogan’s Creek, TN, and Alicia (Joseph) Thompson of Carthage, TN. Three grandchildren; Kayleen Damron, Danielle Rhinehart, and Joseph Thompson. Siblings; Kenneth Damron and Dicey Damron. Sister-in-Law; Peggy (David) Clemons of Bowlings Branch TN. Brother-in-Law; Terry Mason of Ashland City, TN, and Buster Mason of Gordonsville, TN.

Services for Mr. Damron will be announced when they are finalized.

Bass Funeral Home