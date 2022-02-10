Obit – Mrs. Joyce Harp Dixon

Mrs. Joyce Harp Dixon, age 71, of Lafayette died Tuesday evening, February 8. She is survived by: children, Allen Dixon and wife Annette of Wixtown, Tim Dixon and wife Alicia of Gordonsville, Bridget Silcox of Difficult, Cynthia Martin and husband Ernie of Dixon Springs, Joseph Dixon and fiance Chandra of Lafayette; sister, Jeanice Leach of Carthage; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Dixon is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon February 11 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Witt Cook will officiate. Interment in the Purtle Cemetery in the Williams Community. Serving as active pallbearers are: Casey Butler, Dakota Davis, Anthony Martin, Ernie Martin, Jose Beckham, Brylee Taylor; honorary pallbearers, grandchildren.

Visitation will begin on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until 8:00 Pm and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Kempville