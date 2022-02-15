Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/17/22

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Default having been made in the terms and conditions provided for in a deed of trust dated executed by Christian M. Walker to James L. Bass, Trustee and recorded in Book 314, pages 57-60, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described, and the entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, Joseph P. Rusnak, as substitute trustee by written instrument recorded in Book 355, page 546, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt will on March 11, 2022 AT 9:00 A.M. AT THE COURTHOUSE IN CARTHAGE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SELL AT PUBLIC OUTCRY TO THE HIGHEST AND BEST BIDDER FOR CASH, FREE FROM THE EQUITY OF REDEMPTION, HOMESTEAD AND DOWER, AND ALL OTHER EXEMPTIONS AND RIGHTS OF EVERY KIND, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY WAIVED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST, THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TRACT #11 – 9.04 ACRES: BEING located in the 4th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, at the southeast end Shoulders Lane, and being a portion of the property of record in Deed Book 56, Page 584, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 20, Parcel 5.00, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the southeast end of Shoulders Lane, same being a northwest corner of this tract and in the east boundary of Tract #10 of the Shoulders property (5.10 acres as per survey of same date), also being 51.01 feet southeast of an iron rod in said margin at the southeast comer of Terry L. Givens as you measure along said margin; thence with the southeast end of Shoulders Lane North 37 degrees 48 minutes 03 seconds East 30.00 feet to an iron rod; thence with the northeast margin of Shoulders Lane along a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 02 degrees 05 minutes 15 seconds, a radius of 674.60 feet, a tangent length of 12.29 feet, and a chord of North 53 degrees 14 minutes 34 seconds West 24.58 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 24.58 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence North 35 degrees 42 minutes 48 seconds East 10.00 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #1 of the Shoulders property (3.48 acres as per survey of same date) North 35 degrees 42 minutes 48 seconds East 34.65 feet to a point in center of branch; thence with center of branch and line of Jay Alan Wheeler for the next sixteen (16) calls: South 34 degrees 15 minutes 31 seconds East 30.00 feet; thence South 41 degrees 35 minutes 27 seconds East 87.40 feet; thence South 32 degrees 12 minutes 45 seconds East 43.47 feet; thence South 53 degrees 41 minutes 06 seconds East 193.38 feet; thence South 62 degrees 28 minutes 41 seconds East 80.05 feet; thence South 71 degrees 54 minutes 24 seconds East 88.17 feet; thence South 51 degrees 46 minutes 09 seconds East 69.76 feet; thence South 45 degrees 58 minutes 35 seconds East 73.00 feet; thence South 55 degrees 43 minutes 26 seconds East 85.25 feet; thence South 51 degrees 07 minutes 57 seconds East 117.68 feet; thence South 26 degrees 43 minutes 26 seconds East 49.01 feet; thence South 44 degrees 09 minutes 17 seconds East 90.12 feet; thence South 09 degrees 25 minutes 34 seconds East 41.01 feet; thence South 19 degrees 42 minutes 30 seconds East 131.09 feet; thence South 46 degrees 37 minutes 11 seconds East 52.67 feet; thence South 15 degrees 36 minutes 31 seconds East 95.07 feet to a point in center of branch; thence leaving branch with line of Tract #9 of the Shoulders property (32.50 acres as per survey of same date) North 74 degrees 49 minutes 53 seconds West 1121.75 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #10 North 38 degrees 27 minutes 25 seconds East 368.95 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tonya Shoulders North 38 degrees 27 minutes 25 seconds East 120.82 feet to an iron rod; thence North 23 degrees 12 minutes 18 seconds West 62.49 feet to an iron rod; thence North 32 degrees 18 minutes 54 seconds West 32.05 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #10 North 44 degrees 02 minutes 37 seconds West 118.83 feet to the point of BEGINNING containing 9.04 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated July 4, 2007. A right of ingress and egress and utility easement exists over the following described portion of Tract #8 (32.50 acres), Tract #9 (32.50 acres), and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property for benefit of Tract #7 (32.51 acres), Tract #8 (32.50 acres), Tract #9 (32.50 acres), Tract #10 (5.10 acres), and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property (See the vesting deed for further description of said right of ingress and egress). A right of ingress and egress and utility easement exists over the following described portion of Tract #10 (5.10 acres) and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property for benefit of Tract #10 (5.10 acres), Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property and Tonya Shoulders (See the vesting deed for further description of said right of ingress and egress). BEING the same property vested in Christian and Walker by deed from Richard L. Harris, Sr. of record in Book 314, Page 52, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This is improved property also known as 84 Shoulders Lane, Dixon Springs, TN 37057 (Map: 20, Parcel 5.13. The sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. If the United States has any lien or claimed lien on the property, the notice required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given. The sale of the property described above will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the property as provided for in said statute. If the State of Tennessee has any lien or claimed lien on the property, the notice required by Tenn. Code Ann. § 67-1- 1433(b)(1)(b) to be given to the State of Tennessee has been timely given. The sale of the property described above will be subject to the right of the State of Tennessee to redeem the property as provided for in said statute. The trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale within twenty-four (24) hours of the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, then the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property shall be applied as provided for in said deed of trust. The property is to be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, without representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether expressed or implied. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. JOSEPH P. RUSNAK, Substitute Trustee TUNE, ENTREKIN & WHITE, P.C. Capitol View, Suite 600 500 11th Avenue North Nashville, Tennessee 37203 (615) 244-2770 Insertion Dates: February 17, February 24, and March 3, 2022. 2-17-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Maggie Lou Austin Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of January, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Maggie Lou Austin, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of December, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of January, 2022. Signed Renia Vaden, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-10-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Kenneth Ray Lackey Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Kenneth Ray Lackey, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of February, 2022. Signed Justin Ray Lackey, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 2-10-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF David Gordon Petty, SR Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of David Gordon Petty, SR, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of February, 2022. Signed Samuel Glen Petty, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-10-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Joel Vanhoose Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Joel Vanhoose, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of February, 2022. Signed Sheila Sommers Vanhoose, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-10-2t

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Town Council will be voting on a current Gordonsville resident to fi ll an unexpired Council seat at the March 14, 2022 Council Meeting. This meeting will be held at Gordonsville Civic Center; 6:15 p.m. This appointment will be from March 14, 2022 to November 8, 2022. Any qualifi ed Gordonsville citizens interested in fi lling this seat should submit a letter of interest to: Gordonsville City Hall Attn: Michael Ray, City Recorder 63 E. Main Street Gordonsville, TN 38563 [email protected] All letters of interest should be emailed or delivered to City Hall no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2021. 02-17-22(1t)

________________________

I, Thomas Fox, have this 2001 VW Passat with this VIN#WVWPD63B01P132655 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-417-1627 or 615-548-0717 02-17-22(2t)

________________________

The Smith Utility District 2021 CCR will not be mailed to each customer. The Consumers Confi dence Report will be printed in the Carthage Courier on March 3rd, 2022. Call (615) 735-2793 to request a copy of the CCR. 02-17-22(2T)

________________________

Public Notice The Smith County Election Commission will meet February 24, 2022, at 5:00 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN in the back conference room for the purpose of reviewing ballot names, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 02-17-22(1t)

________________________

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will be selling Bus 7 a 2002 Bluebird Vison 30 passenger school bus with air and wheelchair lift and a 1996 Ford 350 4×4 automatic Diesel truck with Lift gate on Govdeals.com. The auction will run Feb. 15, 2022- Feb. 25, 2022. 02-10-22(2t)