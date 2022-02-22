MULTIPLE ARRESTS IN K9 INVESTIGATIONS

The sheriffs department’s two K-9 units discovered more than a pound of marijuana and a large amount of cash in a joint investigation. K-9 officer Sgt. Ridge Long stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40 near the 261 mile marker in the west bound lanes for an improper display of license plate. Sgt. Long, assisted by K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields, discovered the driver of the vehicle did not have a driver’s license in his possession but did have a passport.

According to an offense report filed by Sgt. Long, upon looking at his passport officers discovered marijuana inside. During a search of the vehicle 19.5 ounces of marijuana, six THC pre-rolled joints, one THC vape cartridge, a tan Glock 19×9 millimeter, black digital scales, clear baggies, marijuana grinder and $5,369 in cash were located, according to the report.

Alvarado Alejandro Limon Jr., 23, Dublin, Virginia, was charged with manufacture/delivery, sale of controlled substances, possession of a weapon with intent to go armed, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

