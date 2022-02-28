Obit – Mrs. Janice Underwood Ellenburg

Mrs. Janice Underwood Ellenburg, of South Carthage, died at the age of 76 at 10:54 a.m., Monday morning, February 28, 2022, at her Old Lebanon Road home where she had been under the care of Avalon Hospice of Cookeville during her final days of battling cancer.

Mrs. Ellenburg, the widow of Grover Ellenburg Jr., who died on April 7, 2021 at the age of 76, is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her daughter, Teresa, and son, Richard, were to make arrangements at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, February 28th.

Mrs. Ellenburg is the daughter of the late Charlie Ray Underwood and Zora Ann Lancaster Underwood.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

