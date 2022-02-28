Obit – Mrs. Ruthie Nesbitt

Mrs. Ruthie Nesbitt, of Carthage, was pronounced dead at 6:31 a.m. Sunday morning, February 27, 2022, shortly after arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage with C. P. R. in progress. Smith County E-911 received a call for assistance at 5:42 a.m., Sunday morning, at the family’s Hillcrest Drive home. Mrs. Nesbitt was 68.

Mrs. Nesbitt is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her husband, Mike Bell, and children were to make arrangements at 12 noon on Monday, February 28th.

Mrs. Nesbitt was the daughter of the late Walter and Lillie Mae Ellis Dulworth.

The complete arrangements will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE