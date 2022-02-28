Obit – Ms. Leah Silcox

Ms. Leah Silcox, of Lafayette, was discovered deceased at her Kimble Drive home at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday morning, February16, 2022. Ms. Silcox was 40.

Her life was celebrated in a family graveside service which was conducted at the graves of her parents in the Garden of the Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Inurnment was between her parents.

Born Leah Dawn Silcox in Carthage on August 12, 1981, she was one of two children, a daughter and a son, of the late Lawrence Wayne Silcox, who died at the age of 35 on March 9, 1986, and Leslie Dawn Wilburn Silcox Alford, who died at the age of 64 on March 17, 2019.

Ms. Silcox was a 2000 graduate of Smith County High School. She played basketball her freshman year, was a member of the FCA & Future Business Leaders of America her sophomore year, and was a member of Students Against Drunk Driving and the Environmental Clubs all four years.

She was employed as a member of the office staff for the Tennessean.

She had formerly attended the Carthage Church of Christ.

She is survived by her daughter, Alexis Dawn Gregory of Bowling Green, Kentucky; brother, Lawrence Silcox and wife, Rebecca, of Watertown; niece, Beth Wright, and nephew, Logan Silcox

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE