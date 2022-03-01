Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/03/22

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Default having been made in the terms and conditions provided for in a deed of trust dated executed by Christian M. Walker to James L. Bass, Trustee and recorded in Book 314, pages 57-60, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described, and the entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, Joseph P. Rusnak, as substitute trustee by written instrument recorded in Book 355, page 546, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt will on March 11, 2022 AT 9:00 A.M. AT THE COURTHOUSE IN CARTHAGE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SELL AT PUBLIC OUTCRY TO THE HIGHEST AND BEST BIDDER FOR CASH, FREE FROM THE EQUITY OF REDEMPTION, HOMESTEAD AND DOWER, AND ALL OTHER EXEMPTIONS AND RIGHTS OF EVERY KIND, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY WAIVED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST, THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TRACT #11 – 9.04 ACRES: BEING located in the 4th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, at the southeast end Shoulders Lane, and being a portion of the property of record in Deed Book 56, Page 584, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 20, Parcel 5.00, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the southeast end of Shoulders Lane, same being a northwest corner of this tract and in the east boundary of Tract #10 of the Shoulders property (5.10 acres as per survey of same date), also being 51.01 feet southeast of an iron rod in said margin at the southeast comer of Terry L. Givens as you measure along said margin; thence with the southeast end of Shoulders Lane North 37 degrees 48 minutes 03 seconds East 30.00 feet to an iron rod; thence with the northeast margin of Shoulders Lane along a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 02 degrees 05 minutes 15 seconds, a radius of 674.60 feet, a tangent length of 12.29 feet, and a chord of North 53 degrees 14 minutes 34 seconds West 24.58 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 24.58 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence North 35 degrees 42 minutes 48 seconds East 10.00 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #1 of the Shoulders property (3.48 acres as per survey of same date) North 35 degrees 42 minutes 48 seconds East 34.65 feet to a point in center of branch; thence with center of branch and line of Jay Alan Wheeler for the next sixteen (16) calls: South 34 degrees 15 minutes 31 seconds East 30.00 feet; thence South 41 degrees 35 minutes 27 seconds East 87.40 feet; thence South 32 degrees 12 minutes 45 seconds East 43.47 feet; thence South 53 degrees 41 minutes 06 seconds East 193.38 feet; thence South 62 degrees 28 minutes 41 seconds East 80.05 feet; thence South 71 degrees 54 minutes 24 seconds East 88.17 feet; thence South 51 degrees 46 minutes 09 seconds East 69.76 feet; thence South 45 degrees 58 minutes 35 seconds East 73.00 feet; thence South 55 degrees 43 minutes 26 seconds East 85.25 feet; thence South 51 degrees 07 minutes 57 seconds East 117.68 feet; thence South 26 degrees 43 minutes 26 seconds East 49.01 feet; thence South 44 degrees 09 minutes 17 seconds East 90.12 feet; thence South 09 degrees 25 minutes 34 seconds East 41.01 feet; thence South 19 degrees 42 minutes 30 seconds East 131.09 feet; thence South 46 degrees 37 minutes 11 seconds East 52.67 feet; thence South 15 degrees 36 minutes 31 seconds East 95.07 feet to a point in center of branch; thence leaving branch with line of Tract #9 of the Shoulders property (32.50 acres as per survey of same date) North 74 degrees 49 minutes 53 seconds West 1121.75 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #10 North 38 degrees 27 minutes 25 seconds East 368.95 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tonya Shoulders North 38 degrees 27 minutes 25 seconds East 120.82 feet to an iron rod; thence North 23 degrees 12 minutes 18 seconds West 62.49 feet to an iron rod; thence North 32 degrees 18 minutes 54 seconds West 32.05 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #10 North 44 degrees 02 minutes 37 seconds West 118.83 feet to the point of BEGINNING containing 9.04 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated July 4, 2007. A right of ingress and egress and utility easement exists over the following described portion of Tract #8 (32.50 acres), Tract #9 (32.50 acres), and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property for benefit of Tract #7 (32.51 acres), Tract #8 (32.50 acres), Tract #9 (32.50 acres), Tract #10 (5.10 acres), and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property (See the vesting deed for further description of said right of ingress and egress). A right of ingress and egress and utility easement exists over the following described portion of Tract #10 (5.10 acres) and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property for benefit of Tract #10 (5.10 acres), Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property and Tonya Shoulders (See the vesting deed for further description of said right of ingress and egress). BEING the same property vested in Christian and Walker by deed from Richard L. Harris, Sr. of record in Book 314, Page 52, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This is improved property also known as 84 Shoulders Lane, Dixon Springs, TN 37057 (Map: 20, Parcel 5.13. The sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. If the United States has any lien or claimed lien on the property, the notice required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given. The sale of the property described above will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the property as provided for in said statute. If the State of Tennessee has any lien or claimed lien on the property, the notice required by Tenn. Code Ann. § 67-1- 1433(b)(1)(b) to be given to the State of Tennessee has been timely given. The sale of the property described above will be subject to the right of the State of Tennessee to redeem the property as provided for in said statute. The trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale within twenty-four (24) hours of the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, then the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property shall be applied as provided for in said deed of trust. The property is to be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, without representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether expressed or implied. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. JOSEPH P. RUSNAK, Substitute Trustee TUNE, ENTREKIN & WHITE, P.C. Capitol View, Suite 600 500 11th Avenue North Nashville, Tennessee 37203 (615) 244-2770 Insertion Dates: February 17, February 24, and March 3, 2022. 2-17-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jimmy Dow Armistead Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jimmy Dow Armistead, Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of February, 2022. Signed Justin Armistead, Personal Representativ Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-24-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Betty Ernestine Bennett Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Betty Ernestine Bennett, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of February, 2022. Signed Ronnie Steven Bennett, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 3-3-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 26, 2019, executed by JAMES JAMISON, conveying certain real property therein described to CELIA STEWART ROUSE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded April 1, 2019, in Deed Book 354, Page 339-353 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to loanDepot.com, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING LOT NO. 12 OF WINDING HILLS SUBDIVISION, A PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET B, SLIDE 246, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH YOU ARE REFERRED FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JAMES JAMISON, A MARRIED MAN BY DEED FROM KEN NELSON, JR., A MARRIED MAN, OF RECORD IN BOOK 354, PAGE 337-338 REGISTER`S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 23 WINDING HILLS LN, GORDONSVILLE, TN 38563. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): JAMES JAMISON OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 2-24-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Vance Lee Pettross Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of February, 2022, Letters of Adminstration in respect to the estate of Vance Lee Pettross, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of February, 2022. Signed Vivian Krajewski, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 2-24-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jerry Doyle Vaden Notice is hereby given that on the 18 th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jerry Doyle Vaden, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of February, 2022. Signed Glen Ray Vaden, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 2-24-2t

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville ABC Board will meet in a special called session on March 14, 2022 at 5:45 p.m. at the Gordonsville Civic Center. The purpose of this meeting is to consider an application for the sale of beer submitted by D Pilant Industries, Inc., D.B.A. BB’s Bistro, located at 4 E. Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563. All interested citizens are invited to attend. John Potts, Mayor 03-03-22(1t)

Pursuant to TCA §43-14- 201, DUE NOTICE is hereby given that an election will be held March 7-11, 2022 for three positions on the Smith County Soil and Water Conservatio District (SWCD) Board. Polling location will be: 125 Gordonsville Hwy. Suite 400, Carthage, TN, from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm CST Monday through Thursday and 8:00 am until 12:00 pm CST on Friday. Per TCA §43-14- 216, only persons holding legal title to lands in Smith County are eligible to vote in this election. Call the SWCD offi ce at 615-735-9880 ext. 3 for more information. 03-03-22(2t)

Request for Qualifi cations Architectural Services Smith County (TN) Board of Education is requesting a statement of qualifi cations from professional architectural services for the completion of 2 Wellness Centers, one each at Smith County High School and Gordonsville High School in Smith County, TN. The Request for Qualifi cation (RFQ) package can be obtained on the Smith County Board of Education website home page smithcoedu.net or use the direct link https://5il.co/16cho . The submittal shall be clearly labeled Smith County Board of Education Request for Qualifi cations for Architectural Services for Wellness Centers at SCHS and GHS, and be delivered to Smith County Board of Education, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. No emails will be accepted. The Request for Qualifi cations (RFQ) must be received by 10:00 A.M. on March 14, 2022. All RFQs received will be opened at 10:00 A.M. on March 14, 2022. 03-03-22(2t)

I, Danny Waller, have this 1955 Willys with this VIN#57548 25702 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-633-7288. 03-03-22(2t)

I, Craig West, have this 2000 Chevy 4×4 with this VIN#1GCEK19T1YE228798 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-281-7705. 03-03-22(2t)

Right Of Way mowing Smith County Highway Department will be accepting bids for the mowing of the county right of ways. Specifi cations may be obtained at the Smith County Highway Department. It is required to be able to show proof of Liability and Workers Comp Insurance when picking up your specifi cations. NO BIDS will be accepted without PROOF of the above insurance. Bids will be opened March, 10th, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Turner Building in Carthage, Tn. at the Finance Department. Smith County Highway Department has THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. All BIDS must be sealed with mowing bids on the outside envelope. 03-03-22(2t)

I, Kameren Loper, have this 1999 Polaris sportsman 500 with this VIN#4XACH50A9XA114554 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 810-937-7424. 02-24-22(2t)

Notice to Bid The Smith County Board of Education will be accepting sealed bids for two type D 78 passenger school buses. Bus specifi cations may be obtained at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. Bus specifi cations will be available from 7:45 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Feb. 16 through March 2, 2022. Sealed bids must be delivered to the Smith County Board of Education no later than 8:59 a.m. on Tuesday March 8, 2022. Faxed bids will not be accepted. Bids will be opened at 9:00 a.m. on March. 8, 2022. A recommendation will be made at the board meeting on March 15, 2022. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids. 02-24-22(2t)