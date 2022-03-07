Obit – Mr. Doug Wright

Mr. Doug Wright, age 55 of Carthage, died Thursday morning, March 3 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: mother, Sue White of Carthage; daughter, Kayla Young and friend Damien of Hartsville; grandson, Brahyln Young of Hartsville; aunts, Janice Overall of Nashville, Faye Cartwright and husband Clarence of Gallatin, Sherry Wester of Carthage, Frances Wright of Hartsville; uncle, Joe Wright and wife Linda of North Carolina; several cousins and nephews.

Mr. Wright is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, March 6 at 3:00 PM. Pastor Willie Cameron, Bishop Belita McMurry-Fite, and Rev. Clarence Cartwright will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as active pallbearers are: Troy Calhoun, J. A. Kodi Gibbs, Elston Gibbs, Ricky Smith, Clarence Carter, Trent Evans, Byron Evans, Milton Wright; honorary pallbearers, Cedric Lancaster, Roderick Townsend, Richard Carr, Alonzo Hamilton, Steve Farley, James Harold King; flowerbearers, cousins.

Visitation on Sunday only from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

