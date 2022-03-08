Obit – Aaron Michael Dunlap

Aaron Michael Dunlap, age 39 of Elmwood, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Aaron was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving 3 tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He attained the rank of Sergeant and received multiple medals and commendations. He enjoyed working with his hands and making things and was selfless in supporting others. Aaron was a loving and devoted father, son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Preceded in death by his son, Corbin Alexander Dunlap; father, Henry Dunlap; and grandparents, William Holland and John and Thelma Dunlap. Survived by his children, Benjamin Dunlap, Ayden Foreman, and Ainsley Dunlap; mother, Jama Dunlap; grandmother, Genell Holland of Seymour; sisters and brothers-in-law, Candice and Stephen Enoch of Carthage, Lindy Dunlap of Seymour, Megan and Morgan Hix of Carthage, and Michelle Walters of Paris, TN; many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other family also survive.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com