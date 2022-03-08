Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/10/22

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 26, 2019, executed by JAMES JAMISON, conveying certain real property therein described to CELIA STEWART ROUSE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded April 1, 2019, in Deed Book 354, Page 339-353 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to loanDepot.com, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING LOT NO. 12 OF WINDING HILLS SUBDIVISION, A PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET B, SLIDE 246, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH YOU ARE REFERRED FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JAMES JAMISON, A MARRIED MAN BY DEED FROM KEN NELSON, JR., A MARRIED MAN, OF RECORD IN BOOK 354, PAGE 337-338 REGISTER`S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 23 WINDING HILLS LN, GORDONSVILLE, TN 38563. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): JAMES JAMISON OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 2-24-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Betty Ernestine Bennett Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Betty Ernestine Bennett, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of February, 2022. Signed Ronnie Steven Bennett, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 3-3-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 2nd day of November, 1992, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 64, Page 722, RANDY JOE GRAVINS conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 422, Page 261, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, April 1, 2022, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP:048 PARCEL: 066.00 LYING AND BEING in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at the southwest corner of the lot herein conveyed on State Highway 70-N and running East with Highway 70-N a distance of 181 feet to a stake; thence North 20 feet to a stake; thence East 32 feet to the line fence between the property herein conveyed and the Sanders property; thence North with the Sanders property line 160 feet to a stake; thence West with a straight line 20 feet to a stake; thence North 56 feet to the Old Rome Pike; thence West with the Old Rome Pike 167 feet to the Wesley Dennis line; thence South with the Wesley Dennis line 210 feet to the BEGINNING corner, containing approximately one (1) acre, more or less, and being generally bounded as follows: North by the Old Rome Pike and the property of Sanders; South by State Highway 70-N; East by the property of Sanders (now Wilson); West by the property of Wesley Dennis. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Randy J. Gravins by Executor’s Deed from Leonard Taylor, Executor of the Estate of Lillie Thomason, dated October 30, 1992, of record in Deed Book 126, Page 30, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Randy J. Gravins a/k/a Randy Joe Gravins, an unmarried person and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died February 7, 2021 intestate in Wilson County, Tennessee, and his interest in said property passed by intestate succession to his children and only heirs-at-law, April Gravins, Courtney Gravins, Alexia Birdwell, Randy Birdwell, and Aubrey Gravins. SEE Probate Case Number PR-2501, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 798 Lebanon Highway, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Mr. Zach Taylor DONOHO, TAYLOR & TAYLOR Attorneys at Law P.O. Box 179 Hartsville, TN 37074 Ms. Courtney Gravins, Administrator Estate of Randy Joe Gravins 107 Hazel Drive Carthage, TN 37030 April Gravins c/o Ms. Courtney Gravins, Administrator Estate of Randy Joe Gravins 107 Hazel Drive Carthage, TN 37030 Alexia Birdwell, a minor Randy Birdwell, a minor Aubrey Gravins, a minor c/o Ms. Courtney Gravins, Administrator Estate of Randy Joe Gravins 107 Hazel Drive Carthage, TN 37030 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on March 10, 2022, March 17, 2022 and March 24, 2022. This the 4th day of March, 2022. JAMIE D. WINKLER SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER, PLLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 212 MAIN STREET NORTH P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 PHONE NO.: (615) 735-1684 3-10-3t

_________________________

I, Martin Burns, have this 1957 Ford Thunderbird with this VIN#D7FH330768 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9262. 03-10-22(2t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF CARTHAGE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING The owners of Lot #4, Map 45P, Grp A, Parcel 12.13, located on Vivian Lane, Carthage, TN, has requested a variance of the easternmost Minimum Side Setback Line (MSSL) to include a Public Utility Easement (PUE), thus combining the MSSL and PUE to provide a total of 17.5 feet of distance. The Board will hold a meeting and Public Hearing concerning this variance Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 6:30 PM at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce. The meeting and Public Hearing are open to the public, and any person with interest will be allowed to speak to the matter. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 03-10-22(1t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, March 14. 2022; 5:45 p.m. at City Hall. This purpose of this workshop is to solicit public comments on Ordinance 2022-02-14-TRVL: Town of Gordonsville Travel Policy. All interested citizens are invited to attend. John Potts, Mayor 03-10-22(1t)

________________________

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 03-10-22(1t)

________________________

I, Barry Hertan, have this 1995 1500 Suzuki with this VIN#JSIVY51A732102269 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-519-1989. 03-10-22(2t)

________________________

NOTICE The Smith County Beer Board will meet Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 at 5:00 in the afternoon, at the Smith County Courthouse Annex, located at 122 Turner High circle, Carthage TN 37030, to hear an application for an off permit beer license for Dollar General Corporations (located in Elmwood, TN). Smith County Beer Board Clifa Norris, Secretary 03-10-22(1t)

________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL The Upper Cumberland Development District’s Area Agency on Aging and Disability (AAAD) will receive sealed proposals for the provision of the following services: The AAAD contracts for services in the fourteen-county region of the Upper Cumberland (Cannon, Clay, Cumberland, Dekalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Van Buren, Warren, and White). Interested parties are encouraged to contact Jennifer Birdwell at (931)476-4164 or [email protected] to receive a Request for Proposal (RFP) packet. Proposals shall be submitted no later than close of business on March 31, 2022. Bid openings will take place at Upper Cumberland Development District (1104 England Drive, Cookeville TN 38501) on April 4, 2022 at 9:30 am. • Transportation: Provision of transportation services using a service provider vehicle for persons aged 60 and older who require help in going from one location to another for activities such as, but not limited to, shopping for groceries, medical and other health care related appointments, pharmacy pickups, meal sites, and socialization. • Senior Centers: The purpose of the senior center is to facilitate the social, emotional, and physical well-being of adults age 60 and over as a part of a comprehensive and coordinated system of community-based services and activities. • PERS: Provision of electronic equipment which connects frail elderly individuals aged 60 and older or people who have disabilities with participating hospitals, paramedics or other sources of emergency assistance. • Legal: Provision of legal advice and representation by an attorney to persons aged 60 and older with emphasis given to those individuals who are institutionalized, homebound and isolated as well as low-income, minorities. • Ombudsman: Provision of services to protect the health, safety, welfare and rights of persons aged 60 and older who are residents of long-term care facilities. • Public Guardianship Legal Services: Provide legal advice regarding Tennessee law as it relates to Conservatorships, represent the Public Guardianship program as the attorney of record, perform records research for clients as needed, mak court appearances on behalf of program in all county district service areas, and prepare petitions, motions, orders, pleadings and notices related to clients of the program. 03-10-22(1t)

________________________

Pursuant to TCA §43-14- 201, DUE NOTICE is hereby given that an election will be held March 7-11, 2022 for three positions on the Smith County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board. Polling location will be: 125 Gordonsville Hwy. Suite 400, Carthage, TN, from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm CST Monday through Thursday and 8:00 am until 12:00 pm CST on Friday. Per TCA §43-14- 216, only persons holding legal title to lands in Smith County are eligible to vote in this election. Call the SWCD offi ce at 615-735-9880 ext. 3 for more information. 03-03-22(2t)

________________________

Request for Qualifi cations Architectural Services Smith County (TN) Board of Education is requesting a statement of qualifi cations from professional architectural services for the completion of 2 Wellness Centers, one each at Smith County High School and Gordonsville High School in Smith County, TN. The Request for Qualifi cation (RFQ) package can be obtained on the Smith County Board of Education website home page smithcoedu.net or use the direct link https://5il.co/16cho . The submittal shall be clearly labeled Smith County Board of Education Request for Qualifi cations for Architectural Services for Wellness Centers at SCHS and GHS, and be delivered to Smith County Board of Education, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. No emails will be accepted. The Request for Qualifi cations (RFQ) must be received by 10:00 A.M. on March 14, 2022. All RFQs received will be opened at 10:00 A.M. on March 14, 2022. 03-03-22(2t)

________________________

I, Danny Waller, have this 1955 Willys with this VIN#57548 25702 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-633-7288. 03-03-22(2t)

________________________

I, Craig West, have this 2000 Chevy 4×4 with this VIN#1GCEK19T1YE228798 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-281-7705. 03-03-22(2t)

________________________

Right Of Way mowing Smith County Highway Department will be accepting bids for the mowing of the county right of ways. Specifi cations may be obtained at the Smith County Highway Department. It is required to be able to show proof of Liability and Workers Comp Insurance when picking up your specifi cations. NO BIDS will be accepted without PROOF of the above insurance. Bids will be opened March, 10th, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Turner Building in Carthage, Tn. at the Finance Department. Smith County Highway Department has THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. All BIDS must be sealed with mowing bids on the outside envelope. 03-03-22(2t)

________________________

ELECTION NOTICE COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTIONS MAY 3, 2022 Elderly Voters or Voters with Disabilities Pursuant to T.C.A. § 2-3-109 (E) any elderly voter (60 years or older) or a voter with a disability whose polling place is inaccessible may vote at the election commission office on Election Day, vote by absentee ballot or vote early by personal appearance during the dates specified for early voting at the Election Commission Office. If the voter’s designated voting location is inaccessible, they may choose to vote at the Election Commission office on Election Day, by completing an affidavit no later than April 23, 2022.. Early Voting or Absentee by Mail Registered voters who will be unable to go to their polling place on Election Day may vote during early voting or after meeting certain legal qualifications, may vote absentee by mail. To vote an absentee ballot by mail, the voter must make the request in writing and include their name (as registered), social security number, date of birth, residential address, mailing address (if different from residential address), the election(s) they wish to vote in and political preference if voting in a Primary, the reason they are requesting to vote an absentee ballot and their signature. The written request must be received by mail no later than April 26, 2022. Requests should be mailed to the election offices at the address below. Smith County Election Commission 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030 Phone – 615-735-8241∙ Fax 615-735-8253 [email protected] Office Hours: Monday – Friday 8 am to 4 pm Closed April 15, 2022 for Holiday Wesley Rigsby, Chairman • Anne Waggoner, Secretary • Rob Goodrow, Commissioner • Donnie Dennis, Commissioner • Steve Willbur, Commissioner Yvonne Gibbs, Administrator of Elections