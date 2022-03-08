Obit – Mr. John Holmes

Mr. John Holmes, age 83 of Hermitage, died Sunday morning, March 6 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. He is survived by: son, Terry Holmes and wife Debbie of Murfreesboro; sister, Diane Smith and husband Jimmy of the Rome Community; brother, Jimmy Holmes and wife Wanda of Hiwassee; 2 grandchildren, Jennifer Smith and husband James of Murfreesboro, Rachel Norris and husband Jason of Murfreesboro; 3 great-grandchildren, Caleb Norris, Claire Norris, Elijah Smith.

Mr. Holmes is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, March 9 at 1:00 PM. Pastor Jared Norris will officiate. Interment in the Prosperity Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: James Smith, Jason Norris, David Denton, Jimmy Smith, Johnny Bane, Donnie Martin.

Visitation will be on Wednesday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

