Obit – Ms. Janet Leigh Hodge

Ms. Janet Leigh Hodge, age 60, of Hickman, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Ms. Hodge was born February 16, 1962 in Cleveland, a daughter of the late Dr. R. David Hodge and Fausteen Agee Hodge.

Ms. Hodge was a graduate of Hanahan High School in South Carolina. She graduated from Medical University of South Carolina with a dental hygienist degree in 1984. After graduation she worked as a dental hygienist for 35 years, until her retirement in 2019. Ms. Hodge attended the Hickman Baptist Church.

Ms. Hodge is survived by sister, Kimberly Ann Smith of Hickman; nephews, Zachary David Smith and Garrick Riley Smith; niece, Lillie Kathryn Smith; aunts and uncles, Myra Jane (Carl) Davenport of Michigan and Carla (Kenley) Penner of Michigan.

Graveside services and interment for Ms. Hodge were conducted on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2PM at the Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman, with Bro. Mark Stinnett officiating.

