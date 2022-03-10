Obit – Mr. Al Nixon

Mr. Al Nixon, age 81, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Mr. Nixon was born December 7, 1940, in the Love Valley community of Dekalb County, TN, a son of the late Alvin Nixon, Sr and Tennie Love Nixon. He was also preceded in death by eight siblings.

Mr. Nixon married Linda Grisham on March 16, 1985. He served his country in the United States Army for 21 years and received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his acts during two tours of Vietnam. After retiring from the U.S. Army, he worked at Cockrill Bend State Penitentiary for four years. Then he was employed by the United States Postal Service for 19 years where he worked as a postal carrier for the Woodbine Area in Nashville, TN.

Mr. Nixon is survived by Wife and Smith County 5th District County Commissioner; Linda Nixon of Gordonsville, TN. Children; Bill (Lorna) Nixon of Anchorage, AK, Barbara (Joe) Bertrand of Garland, TX, Mike (Juanita) Nixon of Olympia, WA, Wendy Stilwell of Gordonsville, TN, Jolene (Shayne) Ellis of Hartsville, TN, and Dusti Shae Swindle of Gordonsville, TN. Sister; Freda (Ann) Durham of Lafayette, TN. Twelve grandchildren; Jessica Bertrand, Jennifer (Tyler) Springfield, Peter (Angie) Barnhill, Cecelia (Chris) Mikles, Amber (Andrew) Munier, Nicole Nixon, Andrea Casebolt, Ethan Casebolt, Brock Ellis, Brooke Ellis, and Levi Ellis. Seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Nixon are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 2PM with Bro. Jackie Dawson and Bro. Charlie Wills officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Nixon Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 2PM until 8PM and on Sunday from 11AM until service time at 2PM.

The family requests memorials be made to Wounded Warriors.

