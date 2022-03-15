Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/17/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Janet L. Hodge Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Janet L. Hodge Deceased, who died on the 28th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 11th day of March, 2022. Signed Kimberly Hodge Smith, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-17-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Hugh Wilson Glover, SR. Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Hugh Wilson Glover, SR., Deceased, who died on the 14th day of August, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of March, 2022. Signed Hugh Wilson Glover, Jr., Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 3-17-2t

________________________

I, Kathy Parks, have this 2003 Fleetwood Terry Travel Trailer with this VIN#1EA1H272134096351 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-390-2995. 03-17-22(2t)

________________________

I, Sean Boyd, have this 2005 Ford Mustang with this VIN#12VFT80N255220601 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-486-9189. 03-17-22(2t)

________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL The Upper Cumberland Development District’s Area Agency on Aging and Disability (AAAD) will receive sealed proposals for the provision of Nutrition Services, Professional In-Home Services, and Adult Daycare Services for persons age 60 and over and for adults age 18 and over with disabilities as specified below. The AAAD contracts for services in the fourteen-county region of the Upper Cumberland (Cannon, Clay, Cumberland, Dekalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Van Buren, Warren and White). Interested parties are encouraged to contact the AAAD Contracts Manager at (931)476-4164 or [email protected] org to receive a Request for Proposal (RFP) packet. Proposals shall be submitted no later than close of business on April 15, 2022. • Homemaker Services: Provision of assistance to persons having difficulty with one or more of the following instrumental activities of daily living: preparing meals, shopping for personal items, managing money, using the telephone, and doing light. housework. Activities include routine household management tasks such as menu planning, budgeting, shopping, meal preparation, and light housekeeping • Personal Care Services: Providing personal assistance, supervision or cues for a person with disabilities having difficulties with one or more of the following five activities of daily living: eating, dressing, bathing, toileting, and transferring in and out of bed. • Grocery Assistance: Provision of grocery shopping, purchasing and delivery to the home of persons with instrumental activities of daily living limitations and who are frail or homebound. • Chore Services: Provision of assistance to persons having difficulty with one or more of the following instrumental activities of daily living: heavy housework, yard work, and sidewalk maintenance. • Adult Daycare Services: Provision of personal care for dependent adults in a supervised, protective congregate setting during some portion of a twenty-four hour day. Service sites may include intermediate and skilled care facilities, hospitals, churches, community centers, senior centers, and other appropriate, accessible facilities. Services offered in conjunction with adult day care includes social and recreational activities, training, and counseling, meals, and/or services such as rehabilitation, medications assistance, and home health aide services for adult day health. • Nutrition Services: Provision of meals and related nutrition services five or more days per week to persons in a variety of settings including congregate facilities and/or by home-delivery to individuals who are homebound due to illness, disability or geographic isolation. 03-17-22(1t)

________________________

I, Scottie Grisham, have this 1998 Gran Prix GTP with this VIN#1GZWP121WF302966 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-580-7838. 03-17-22(2t)

________________________

I, Martin Burns, have this 1957 Ford Thunderbird with this VIN#D7FH330768 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9262. 03-10-22(2t)

________________________

I, Barry Hertan, have this 1995 1500 Suzuki with this VIN#JSIVY51A732102269 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-519-1989. 03-10-22(2t)

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be held on April 13, 2022 at or about 11:00 AM, local time, at the usual and customary location of the Smith County Courthouse, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Tony E. Hembree and wife, Lisa E. Hembree to Michelle Wood as Trustee for CitiFinancial, Inc., Beneficiary, executed May 11, 2006, of record in Book 149, Page 454, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Stephens Millirons, P.C., having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Trustee for PNPMS Trust III The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder, for cash, subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: All that certain parcel/unit of land in 14th Civil District, Smith County, State of TN, as more fully described in Book 124 Page 13 ID# ????, being known and designated as Lot No. 46 Plan of Cumberland Cove Subdivision, filed in Plat Book 3 at Page 86. Being the same property conveyed by Fee Simple Deed from Cumberland Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Cumberland Bancshares, Inc. to Tony E. Hembree and wife, Lisa E. Hembree, dated 03/24/1992 recorded on 3/25/1995 in Book 124, Page 13 in Smith County Records, State of TN. Being the same property conveyed to Tony E. Hembree and wife, Lisa M. Hembree by Deed from Cumberland Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Cumberland Bancshares, Inc., recorded in Deed Book 128, Page 161 in Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 151 Cumberland Cove Drive, Carthage, TN 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 0460 A 020.00 Current owner(s) of Property: Tony E. Hembree and wife, Lisa M. Hembree Other interested parties: First Heritage Credit If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. The right is reserved to sell the Property to the next highest bidder in the event any higher bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Stephens Millirons, P.C., Substitute Trustee 120 Seven Cedars Drive Huntsville, AL 35802 PH: (256) 382-5500 FX: (256) 536-9388 SMPC# 2022-23744 Carthage Courier March 17, 2022, March 24, 2022, March 31, 2022