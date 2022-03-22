Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/24/22

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 27, 2015, executed by BILLY G WATKINS, MARY M WATKINS, conveying certain real property therein described to KERRY WEBB, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded August 5, 2015, in Deed Book 294, Page 30 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE,DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS TO-WIT: BEING A HOUSE AND LOT AND BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN AT ROCK FENCE IN Z.T. PAYNE HEIRS` LINE; THENCE WEST WITH SAID FENCE (PAYNE LINE) 233 FT. TO SMALL BODOCK TREE; THENCE NORTH 180 FT. TO IRON STAKE; THENCE EAST 233 FT. TO CENTER OF DITCH AT OAK GROVE KEMPVILLE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH WITH SAID ROAD 180 FT. TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE MORE OR LESS AND GENERALLY BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY J . D. HUDSON, ET UX; NORTH BY J. D. HUDSON, ET UX, EAST BY OAK GROVE-KEMPVILLE ROAD AND SOUTH BY Z. T. PAYNE HEIRS. Parcel ID: 017-035.03 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 87 GLADDICE RD, PLEASANT SHADE, TN 37145. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): BILLY G WATKINS, MARY M WATKINS OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UPPER CUMBERLAND EMC , UPPER CUMBERLAND ELECTRIC MEMBERSHIP CORPORATION The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 3-24-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Hugh Wilson Glover, SR. Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Hugh Wilson Glover, SR., Deceased, who died on the 14th day of August, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of March, 2022. Signed Hugh Wilson Glover, Jr., Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 3-17-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Janet L. Hodge Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Janet L. Hodge Deceased, who died on the 28th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 11th day of March, 2022. Signed Kimberly Hodge Smith, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-17-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be held on April 13, 2022 at or about 11:00 AM, local time, at the usual and customary location of the Smith County Courthouse, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Tony E. Hembree and wife, Lisa E. Hembree to Michelle Wood as Trustee for CitiFinancial, Inc., Beneficiary, executed May 11, 2006, of record in Book 149, Page 454, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Stephens Millirons, P.C., having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Trustee for PNPMS Trust III The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder, for cash, subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: All that certain parcel/unit of land in 14th Civil District, Smith County, State of TN, as more fully described in Book 124 Page 13 ID# 460-A-20.00, being known and designated as Lot No. 46 Plan of Cumberland Cove Subdivision, filed in Plat Book 3 at Page 86. Being the same property conveyed by Fee Simple Deed from Cumberland Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Cumberland Bancshares, Inc. to Tony E. Hembree and wife, Lisa E. Hembree, dated 03/24/1992 recorded on 3/25/1995 in Book 124, Page 13 in Smith County Records, State of TN. Being the same property conveyed to Tony E. Hembree and wife, Lisa M. Hembree by Deed from Cumberland Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Cumberland Bancshares, Inc., recorded in Deed Book 128, Page 161 in Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 151 Cumberland Cove Drive, Carthage, TN 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 0460 A 020.00 Current owner(s) of Property: Tony E. Hembree and wife, Lisa M. Hembree Other interested parties: First Heritage Credit If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. The right is reserved to sell the Property to the next highest bidder in the event any higher bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Stephens Millirons, P.C., Substitute Trustee 120 Seven Cedars Drive Huntsville, AL 35802 PH: (256) 382-5500 FX: (256) 536-9388 SMPC# 2022-23744 Carthage Courier March 17, 2022, March 24, 2022, March 31, 2022

_________________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Highway Department will be accepting bids for three pieces of equipment and two trailers to be opened March 31st at 10 a.m. at the Turner Building, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. The Smith County Highway Department has the right to accept or reject any or all bids. This will be a 12 month rent or lease agreement. Specs can be requested by email at [email protected] The following equipment will be as follows: 1. Skid Steer and Trailer 2. Tandem Roller and Trailer 3. Three Wheel Towable Road Broom 03-24-22(2t)

_________________________

Legal Notice The Smith County Board of Education – School Nutrition Program invites qualifi ed bidders to bid on products and services for the 2022-2023 school year. Bid documents may be picked up at the Smith County Board of Education, School Nutrition Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, TN from 8:30 – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Bids must be returned by 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Notices will be mailed to successful bidders two weeks after bid opening. 03-24-22(1t)

_________________________

The Cordell Hull Utility District 2021 CCR will not be mailed to each customer. The Consumers Confi dence Report will be printed in the Carthage Courier on March 31st, 2022. It will also be available on our website at www.cordellhullutility.com. Call 615-735-9112 to request a copy of the CCR. You may also view a copy in our offi ce and at the Pleasant Shade Post Offi ce. 03-24-22(1t)

_________________________

I, Kathy Parks, have this 2003 Fleetwood Terry Travel Trailer with this VIN#1EA1H272134096351 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-390-2995. 03-17-22(2t)

_________________________

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 03-17-22(2t)

_________________________

I, Sean Boyd, have this 2005 Ford Mustang with this VIN#12VFT80N255220601 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-486-9189. 03-17-22(2t)

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday April 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinance: The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor 1. Ordinance # 22-420 – Delinquent sewer accounts for calendar year 2021 03-17-22(1t)

_________________________

I, Scottie Grisham, have this 1998 Gran Prix GTP with this VIN#1GZWP121WF302966 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-580-7838. 03-17-22(2t)