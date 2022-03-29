Two people seriously injured in accident

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Two people were airlifted to a Nashville hospital with serious injuries from a wreck which occurred on Highway 53/Gordonsville Highway in South Carthage, Wednesday afternoon.

Two vehicles collided on Highway 53/Gordonsville Highway around 3 p.m. near Crump Paris Park.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the wreck involved a 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by Joseph Keith Tuck, 57, of Tennessee (city not listed on THP’s preliminary report).

A second vehicle involved a 2015 Nissan Sentra sedan driven by a 16-year-old female. The Courier has learned the injured female is Gordonsville High School sophomore Kara Thompson.

Both individuals were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

